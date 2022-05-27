Norwalk Dems heap praise on Simms as he gets endorsed for reelection

NORWALK, Conn. — Travis Simms is set to cruise to reelection, with no one endorsed to challenge him for his District 140 State Representative seat.

The man who held the seat before him, Bruce Morris, nominated Simms for the endorsement. Although Morris said in early 2018 that he was “super concerned” about Simms taking his place because he was hoping for “someone who is competent, capable, and able,” he later endorsed the two-time World Boxing Association super middleweight champion for the post. Now Morris is full of praise.

“Travis has done a phenomenal job within the two terms that he has been there, sitting on three of the most prestigious and yet difficult committees,” Morris said at Monday’s Democratic Town Committee meeting. “He is the vice chair of Transportation, important to those of us here in Fairfield County; on Appropriations, actually sitting on that important Committee and bringing money back to the city of Norwalk with the rest of our legislative team that has done just wonderful, wonderful, wonderful things; and on Judiciary Committee. Travis has shown himself to do well, in his two terms there.”

“I think his record speaks for itself and the work that he has done, and the way that he stands up for the community and for Norwalk when he is sitting there in Hartford,” Sonja Oliver said.

Ron Banks said being a State Representative “far exceeds anything we can ever ask of anyone.” If a person isn’t committed to public service, “if it’s not something that’s in their heart… It just doesn’t work out.”

If Simms “has a choice between serving his community… and being at home with his family, which is an option, he chooses to serve his community, as well as try to see as best as he can to be at home with his family,” Banks said. You can’t give someone that gift of “heart,” and “Travis is one of the people that just has that gift.”

Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris called Simms “accessible.” She shares information and he responds, and sometimes has ideas for the library, she said. “I think he reaches out to all of his constituents to see what he can do for them. So he’s a servant leader.”

Diana Révolus called Simms a “true mentor” and said, “you particularly hold a dear place not only to me personally, but to this district.”

Simms thanked his fellow Democrats.

“I guess it just really shows, you know, the commitment, the hard work and dedication that I have to the 140th district and to the city of Norwalk. I can’t do this without you,” he said. “… It’s a two-way street. And that’s the kind of partnership that I’ve always gained and know as, as an elected official, that you can’t do it by yourself, you also got to got to be inclusive, and you got to have everyone at the table to be successful. So that’s what this is all about.”