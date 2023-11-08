Norwalk Dems set to dominate Council, Board of Education

Democratic District D Common Council candidates Doug Sutton, left, and • Jan Degenshein, Tuesday in the Hilton Garden Inn.

Norwalk Democrats are once again set to dominate City government, with only one seat up in the air after Tuesday’s election.

Norwalk Republicans initially said Independent/Republican candidate Heather Dunn had won a District D Council seat. As the evening wore on, this became less certain and it’s possible that Democrats have taken all 15 Council positions, in addition to every Board of Education district seat.

Official results were unavailable overnight.

“We put a slate up, and the people on our slate usually get elected. And it’s been no different this time,” Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling said in the Hilton Garden Inn.

Tuesday’s ballot featured more candidates than usual, as 14 people vied for five Council at-Large seats. The Independent Party presented a slate that included four Council at-Large seats, then cross-endorsed Richard Bonefant; four in-district Council seats were then augmented with three cross-endorsed Republicans.

District D traditionally leans Republican. Dunn was initially an Independent candidate, then was cross-endorsed by the Republican Town Committee.