Norwalk developer thinks big, ‘long-term:’ helicopters for a Wall Street transit hub

NORWALK, Conn. — Nate Dillard’s surprise plan for Norwalk Center includes vertical lift helicopters and a train stop out the back of the historic building he owns, in addition to a bike/electric scooter share operating out of the ground floor.

“I mean, we’ve all had a vision down in this neighborhood for something like this to happen. This is just on a higher caliber; I think that it can definitely fit. It’s just a matter of time,” Dillard said Saturday.

Dillard and his wife, Gloria, bought 10 Commerce St., the former Hour Press Building, in late September. It dates to 1880 and housed a cigar factory in the late 19th century, Dillard has said. Their efforts recently brought the History Channel to Norwalk as “American Pickers” came to feature the old building.

Dillard called the site an ideal location for a transit-oriented development, given its access to the train tracks and central location. It’s “well positioned to optimize foot traffic/tourism throughout the neighborhood as a centralized transportation hub,” he said.

“This is a long-term forward-thinking plan for the downtown, which lies in an opportunity zone that is exploding with growth and development. Foot traffic has always been the key to the downtown’s success,” he wrote. He described details thusly:

“ Train Station/Shuttle – Merritt 7 developers have already put forward the conceptual idea of a shuttle on the tracks between stations on the Danbury line . All developers along with the City of Norwalk would need to ban together if we ever want this to be a reality. In addition, the Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WCOG) have received a $400K Federal Grant to study improvements to Metro-North lines . Per the article the WCOG is looking for expansion and adding a station to Wall Street in Norwalk. We have already contacted the WCOG and put our property up for consideration to be in their presentation when the time presents itself.

– Merritt 7 developers have already put forward the . All developers along with the City of Norwalk would need to ban together if we ever want this to be a reality. In addition, the Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WCOG) . Per the article the WCOG is looking for expansion and adding a station to Wall Street in Norwalk. We have already contacted the WCOG and put our property up for consideration to be in their presentation when the time presents itself. “ Bike Share/Bike Rental/Electric Scooter Rental – This concept is similar to what CitiBike has accomplished in Manhattan but on a much smaller scale. Partner with local Bicycle stores such as Smart Cycles in Norwalk who know the bicycle business. With the recent press for extension of bicycle lanes along with the bike trail, Norwalk could rate very high as bicycle friendly City in the near future. Renting bicycles and electric scooters could be a driving force to get families and tourist to the downtown. We have already broached the subject with the owner Alex Stanek for ideas and suggestions.

“ Kayak & Paddle Board Rental – Discussions are already underway with Norwalk Boat Club. Again getting families and tourist to the neighborhood.

– Discussions are already underway with Norwalk Boat Club. Again getting families and tourist to the neighborhood. “ Norwalk Historical Educational/Museum Facility – Our growing collection of historical Norwalk advertising signs would grace the walls of the building with photos & descriptions of our rich history for all generations to enjoy…. which range from the original White Barn Theatre sign, Norwalk Luggage Neon Sign, Norwalk Tires signs, Silvermine Tavern Sign, Bryant Besse & Co. sign to the Hotel Mahackemo sign to name a few. In addition, some of the turn of the century cast iron Hour Presses/Equipment would be incorporated into the space along with other Norwalk memorabilia.

– Our growing collection of historical Norwalk advertising signs would grace the walls of the building with photos & descriptions of our rich history for all generations to enjoy…. which range from the original White Barn Theatre sign, Norwalk Luggage Neon Sign, Norwalk Tires signs, Silvermine Tavern Sign, Bryant Besse & Co. sign to the Hotel Mahackemo sign to name a few. In addition, some of the turn of the century cast iron Hour Presses/Equipment would be incorporated into the space along with other Norwalk memorabilia. “ Urban Air Mobility Heliport for eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takoff & Landing) – Partner with Blade in NYC which is the Uber of helicopter service throughout the Northeast. Blade has number one market share in Manhattan and is positioned to swap out helicopters for eVTOL over the next 10 years (Electric Air Taxis). With the company’s recent SPAC {special purpose acquisition company}in going public the company is currently using $125mm to buy heliports and infrastructure throughout the Northeast. Our time is now to have discussions as their target market is high wage earners. By having this part of the TOD would get this clientele with their families to the neighborhood to utilize this service which will be hyper focused for regional travel. Billions of dollars is currently being poured into this market segment.

(Electric Vertical Takoff & Landing) – Partner with which is the Uber of helicopter service throughout the Northeast. Blade has number one market share in Manhattan and is positioned to swap out helicopters for eVTOL over the next 10 years (Electric Air Taxis). With the company’s recent SPAC {special purpose acquisition company}in going public the company is currently using $125mm to buy heliports and infrastructure throughout the Northeast. Our time is now to have discussions as their target market is high wage earners. By having this part of the TOD would get this clientele with their families to the neighborhood to utilize this service which will be hyper focused for regional travel. Billions of dollars is currently being poured into this market segment. “Boutique Airbnb – The 2nd and 3rd floor of the building can be utilized as Airbnb to attract travelers/tourist. Our other buildings on the street could be converted as well to drive traffic to the neighborhood.”

“First I’m hearing of this. Certainly is an interesting concept,” Mayor Harry Rilling said Friday in an email.

“I guess I kind of wanted this to be a surprise,” Dillard said. But, “I guess not that it’s that big of a surprise to like the developers down here. They obviously, some of them, have voiced their opinion over the years that a train station would be great for the neighborhood. But again, you have to go through all the feasibility studies, you have to go through all the right, you know, government officials, etc. But I figured, look, why don’t we put a conceptual plan together? And obviously, that can be tweaked. I’m not saying that Gloria and I are, you know, how to have the best possible plan for the neighborhood, but I think it’s a starting point, right?”

He already has zoning approval for the Airbnb as the second and third floors are zoned residential, he said. The first floor is zoned retail and “you are allowed to have a transit hub.”

The four apartments as Airbnd will bring Manhattanites here for tourism purposes and put people on the street, he said. So that’s a short-term, immediate goal, as is bringing the front façade back to its “former glory.”

“It’s what we did with the other two buildings on the street years ago. So we just want to keep the momentum going, along with the other developers that are in sort of in the neighborhood,” he said.

He’s spoken to the rowing club, “a quick discussion,” and Smart Cycles, but that’s it, he said.

“I wanted to release it out to the public, first, to get feedback, and suggestions and ideas,” he said. “And then I want to sit down with all the developers and get their suggestion and ideas. And then I want to sit down with the city of Norwalk and present them all the data that I have, and see if there’s a possibility for us, all collectively, together with the developer side funded, and to see what other grants are available through city officials. You know, I like to keep the burden off taxpayers.”

A heliport for electrical vertical takeoff vehicles is “going to come into play over the next 10 to 15 years,” he said. People will say it’s crazy but “you know what, it’s going to become a reality. Look how drones have come into play.”

UPS recently announced that its buying hundreds of eVTOLs to add to its fleet of delivery vehicles. Blade’s popularity extends to the medical field, as hospitals use the service for organ transportation.

“I have not reached out to (Blade) yet. I wanted to get these plans together first,” Dillard said. “I’ve been following them closely as I do real estate in Manhattan and a lot of our clientele use their service to fly back and forth to the Hamptons.”

Dillard said he and his wife have lived in the neighborhood for 20 years. He said, “All boats rise with the tide, right? If we can all collectively do this together, it’s only going to improve the area and again, foot traffic down in the neighborhood.”