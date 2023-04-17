Norwalk DPW adds two recycling tactics to its program

NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council has made two moves toward sustainability, aiming to reduce waste at the transfer station while not spending a dime.

The Common Council on Tuesday approved a no-cost contract with Eyerecycle, LLC, for collection and recycling of glass bottles and cans via popup events.

It’s a pilot program, Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said. “We’re going to park this truck in different areas of the city every couple of weeks,” beginning with South Norwalk.

Anyone can come and get paid $10 for about 200 bottles, “pretty much the same price that as you’re going to bring it to a grocery store,” she said. Patrons can use their own bag for the bottles the first time but then buy one for 50 cents.

“It will make it much easier for some people who are unable to get to the grocery store,”

Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said.

“This takes these items out of the waste stream. So not only does this not cost us anything, it will hopefully reduce the cost of waste,” Council member Tom Livingston (D-District E) said.

Valadares said the $10 should provide residents incentive to recycle the bottles.

“I’m pleased about this innovative idea,” Council Majority Leader Darlene Young (D-District B) said. “It really is bringing inclusion to the city so that we are really thinking about all of our residents, and what their barriers might be in participating in some of these efforts.”

Smyth said the events won’t be held with the high school bands are holding a can and bottle fundraiser.

“This is just another example of the City’s commitment to sustainability, to being carbon neutral, to having any way that we can find a way to reduce our reliability on fossil fuels, and to clean up our city,” Mayor Harry Rilling said.

Books, for reading or pulp

Discover Books will place a bin for used books at the transfer station, in another no-cost contract approved by the Council Tuesday. Doesn’t matter if they’re hardcover or softcover, Valadares said. It will also accept CDs and DVDs.

The items will go to the company’s New Hampshire warehouse, according to Valadares.

“They donate some of them to some schools nationwide, some libraries, some of them they do sell and the (books) that are in very bad use, they end up recycling them to make pulp, and that will become insulation to homes.”

One citizen speaks

Activist Diane Lauricella spoke to the Council on both initiatives.

“These are both really positive things,” she said. “However, I still think we need a more holistic approach, that is still needed to look at long term and public education on any of the initiatives that city invests in, because the public needs to make sure this is something they can rely on and need to understand how to help the city.”

Lauricella later told NancyOnNorwalk that she feels the Rilling administration has a “check the box mentality,” doing little things piecemeal and should consider how to reduce costs on a daily basis, “not just these one-offs.”

They “need someone who understands the business,” she said.

Lauricella has decried the long wait for a replacement for Waste Programs Manager Jessica Paladino, who left the City a year ago.

In January, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said four candidates had been interviewed in September, and one was invited back for a second interview but that person withdrew their candidacy. The position was being reposted.

Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said April 4 that there had been “some movement” and “hopefully soon we’ll have an announcement.”