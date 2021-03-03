Norwalk DPW Committee gets an earful

NORWALK, Conn. — A roundup of news from Tuesday’s Common Council Public Works Committee meeting:

Transportation management plan: ‘a little bit more on mobility for everyone’

“You’ll recall but about 10 years ago we did our first citywide traffic management plan, which was one of the first ones in the region, mostly funded by the state,” Senior Civil Engineer Mike Yeosock said. “And out of that came a lot of a lot of good things: we redid the roadway design manual, identified a lot of projects. We were able to obtain funding for those projects over the years. The city is continually changing and growing and it’s about time to revisit it, just like we reviewed the Plan of Development every 10 years, we like to revisit this plan about every 10 years.”

The Committee voted unanimously to advance the $300,000 expense to the full Council for a vote.

This plan will concentrate “a little bit more on mobility for everyone,” Yeosock said. “So, not only looking at the designing roads for people but looking at the transit aspects, the sidewalk aspects, the bicycling aspects of all those aspects of transportation.”

“Personally I feel like that’s kind of the direction we’re heading in right now,” Public Works Committee Chairman George Tsiranides (D-District D) said, citing changes brought on by the pandemic. “I feel like more outdoor walking, possibly biking and sidewalks, are going to be key.”

Tom Livingston (D-District E) and Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) agreed.

“It’s the way to go,” Smyth said, citing a travel TV show featuring European cities with great walkability.

Fitzgerald & Halliday, Inc. will soon be doing interactive presentations with stakeholders “to get a perspective on where Norwalk is with its traffic and where it needs to be,” and also look at items approved in previous capital budget cycles, including sidewalks in Rowayton, Yeosock said.

‘Nothing happens overnight’

“I know we’ve been on this for a long, long time… We’re finally moving forward,” Tsiranides said.

Again, unanimous: the Committee advanced the last document needed to begin construction of a multi-purpose trail from Union Park to New Canaan Avenue, an approximately 1-mile segment of the Norwalk River Valley Trail, to the full Council for approval.

The segment will run alongside Riverside Avenue and connect two existing trails and include a 350-foot long elevated boardwalk, bid materials show. Deering Construction won the contract in December with a $2.9 million bid; 80% of the cost will be paid for by a federal grant, Yeosock said.

It’s been talked about at least since 2014, when a legal notice announced that the Norwalk Transit District was seeking a consultant to engineer the segment, referred to as “phase 2.” Yeosock said construction would begin this month and then hopefully be completed this season.

“This is fantastic. I know it takes a long time, nothing happens overnight but it’s starting to come together,” Tsiranides said.

No complaints

Work continues to address flooding complaints in the Friendly Pond area, removing sediment from five waterways, with about 200 cubic yards taken away every week and in about five or six weeks, the project will progress to “final grading and planting and final restoration”, Senior Civil Engineer Vanessa Valadares said. “The goal is by the end of May this project will be complete.”

Tsiranides observed that there’s been a lot of rain and yet no complaints have come in.

“It really made a big difference,” Valadares said, reporting no complaints, even with snow melting and rain falling.

Still to come is the Dreamy Hollow Drainage Improvement project, which would focus on a 400-acre drainage area.

“We’re going to get, probably like, an engineer’s estimate by next month … what was designed and what will be the budget for it. And we’re still trying to get this out to bid like late June that is the goal,” Valadares said.

Head of the Harbor

An Environmental Land Use Restriction would cap coal ash at Head of the Harbor South, in accordance with Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) regulations, Assistant Corporation Counsel Darin Callahan said.

The ELUR would be where a Norwalk sewer line is, and requires that no one disturbs the soil without Department of Public Works approval.

“It’s a subordination agreement that says, if the city ever goes and makes repair or replacement of its sewer line that you would agree that to comply with the requirements set forth in the LUR,” Attorney Mark Zimmerman said. “Again that area is all fill material that was covered. It was nothing that was created… by our client. It was all there on site when they came and they had to work around it in connection with the redevelopment process.”

M.F. DiScala built Head of the Harbor at Wall and Smith Streets, 60 apartments in two buildings at the bottom of Mill Hill, in 2015.

Bulky waste

There was a “little bit of dumping” in South Norwalk, Tsiranides said. Norwalk Chief of Operations and Public Works Anthony Robert Carr said it was behind Springwood Park, behind the Nathaniel Ely preschool center, and DPW cleaned it up.

“It really is one of the most challenging things to catch illegal dumping,” Carr said. “I know Police Department has been successful with some of the security measures in other locations, and including nearby locations. Mr. Chairman, I’m sure you’re familiar with that too. But the, we are going to install, what they call a deer camera in the area. … We don’t want anything intrusive, but we want something a little bit of security in coordination with PD, to review the footage that we would send them, or they could potentially see on their own.”

That’s actually not definite yet, but if the plan goes ahead signs would be installed to warn people that they’re being surveilled, Carr said.

Thomas Keegan (R-District D) and Tsiranides complimented DPW on cleaning up the mess.

“A lot of people knew about it and very impressed by how your department handled it,” Keegan said.

“That area has actually been an ongoing problem we’ve dealt with it in the past unfortunately it’s been about three years so people forget that. They got busted It was not allowed. And here we are again…. It’s always the same, same culprits that are responsible for it. Unfortunately, difficult times,” Tsiranides said.

Garbage speaks

DPW has been reporting increasing amounts of municipal waste and recycling but there’s a reversal in that trend, Carr said. Curbside tonnage is down 1.5% and municipal solid waste tonnage is down 3.4%. Plus, the materials contractors are bringing in has decreased. “That’s the first time I’ve seen them down, at least to this scale.”

That’s “because the pandemic has shifted now,” after almost a year, Carr said. “That’s one of the few times that I’ve seen it like that so it’s trending in a good direction, meaning people are going back to work and life as we know is somewhat approaching, maybe back to the old norm. And we’re not in the same spot we were in the summertime, in the fall.”

Recycling is up, he said.

“Garbage does speak, and does show trends, this garbage obviously as we know is an essential part of everyday life, but the numbers are interesting,” Carr said.

Smyth asked if snow might have something to do with it. Could be a factor, Carr replied.

“We have nothing left to throw out,” Livingston said.

“Everybody painted the house and cleaned it, did all the projects the first six months of the pandemic,” Carr said. “But … the numbers are indicative, they have been changing a little bit each month but over the last two months, I’ve seen the biggest change. Which makes sense of what’s going on because more people are out of the house now, or slowly returning slowly returning back to work.”