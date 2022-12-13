Norwalk DPW completes sidewalk/pavement work in Ohio Avenue area

NORWALK, Conn. — Sidewalks and pavement were improved on 13 roads off Main Street, in a three-year project celebrated Monday by the Department of Public Works, Mayor Harry Rilling and Common Council members.

DPW built 1.9 miles in the Center-Ohio, Plymouth Avenue neighborhood, Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said. She cited an “holistic” approach where DPW contacts utility companies as soon as it knows which roads are on the paving list to see if work is planned. In this case it was, and in 2019 Eversource Gas kicked off the project by updating its infrastructure, then DPW got to work the following year with drainage work. Sidewalk work began Aug. 21.

Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said 1.5 miles of roads were paved. The work involved:

ButtonBall Trail

Center Avenue

Delaware Avenue

Fremont Place

Harriet Street

Hudson Street

Jarvis Street

Obrien Street

Ohio Avenue

Plymouth Avenue

Rainbow Road

Random Road

Thames Street

“In 2022, we paved a total of 45 roads, nearly doubling our efforts from 2021, when we paved 29 roads. In 2023, we look forward to continuing to transform more neighborhoods across the City using this holistic vital transportation infrastructure approach,” Woods Matthews said in a news release.

“If you were to drive down the streets a couple of months ago, you’d be like you’re on a washboard. But they’ve done a really remarkable job,” Rilling said Monday.

The City spent $3,475,000 on the project, Woods Matthews said.

Drainage improvements cost $670,000

Upgrades to curbs and sidewalks cost $1,545,000

Regrading and paving cost $1,260,000

Valadares said that after Eversource completed its work, DPW sent cameras down its pipes to assess their status and after those needs were addressed, crews went to work to fill gaps in the sidewalk infrastructure.

Rilling said, “We wanted to do this to increase the navigability, the walkability, just make people feel that this is now a neighborhood of which they can be really proud.”