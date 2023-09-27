Norwalk DPW removes some political signs

Campaign signs in the City’s South Smith Street building. (Contributed)

It’s that time of year, when, as the election approaches, some homeowners wonder what happened to the campaign signs they had along the road. Candidates do, too.

NancyOnNorwalk received a tip Tuesday that signs from both parties had been removed.

“For years, it‘s been the City’s policy that no political signs can be placed on any right-of-way. Any signs placed in a right-of-way have been and will continue to be removed, regardless of political party affiliation,” Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said. “The signs can be retrieved at the City’s Operations Division located at 15 South Smith Street.”

Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms said he gives GOP candidates this advice about lawn signs:

“They are a very cost-effective way to get immediate visibility. Plus, they are a long-standing Norwalk tradition. Use them!

“Signs go only on private property and with the prior express permission of the owner. No signs on public property.

“Signs should be (reasonably) set back from the road. I have heard the Rilling administration strictly mandates six feet from the road. This seems silly as a blanket rule – in fact a number of Dem signs I have seen do not comply. Hopefully no one is going around with measuring tapes.

“Expect about 30% of the signs to vanish. While the temptation of candidates is to think the reasons are political, there are many other reasons. These include wind storms, kids doing pranks, landscapers taking them out/forgetting to put them back, or even the property owners themselves (husband said yes without checking with the wife who is NO).

“If your sign disappears, just replace it. Don’t overthink or overanalyze the situation.

“Finally, don’t get overly invested in the signs. Candidates need to engage the voters. It’s the voters who vote – lawn signs do not vote.”

“As mentioned, the City’s policy is that no political signs can be placed on any right-of-way. While we don’t know where Mr. Wilms came up with the idea of a six-foot rule, we agree that it would be a silly rule,” Woods Mathews said in reply.

A 2018 news release reminded campaigns not to put signs on City property, and that “signs placed behind the sidewalk are permitted. If there is no sidewalk, signs must be placed at least ten feet from the curb.”

A campaign sign, Sept. 16 at the Levin/Keefe home. Note the curb at right.

Republican At Large Common Council candidate John Levin said signs had been removed from his property. “We’ve been here for 32 years. This has never happened before,” he said.

Levin is running for the first time. Although his wife, Diane Keefe, is a Democratic Town Committee member and it’s routine for signs representing differing points of view to be posted along their stone wall, she hadn’t put any up yet so only Republican signs were available to be removed, he said.

Norwalk Independent Party leader Lisa Brinton said she hadn’t heard any complaints “yet.”

“I am not aware of such issues with any Dem. signs,” Norwalk Democratic Town Committee Chairman Colin Hosten said. “We encourage all candidates and party affiliates to observe state and local rules governing the placement of election signage.”

