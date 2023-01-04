Norwalk DPW touts ‘metrics of success’

NORWALK, Conn. — More streets were paved last year than in 2021, Norwalk Department of Public Works engineers said Tuesday. More concrete sidewalks were completed, and drainage improvements increased significantly. Tree plantings shot up 237%.

“All this work that we’re able to perform is a direct result of the budget that we’re given out there,” Civil Engineer Daniel Stanton said to the Common Council Public Works Committee.

The tree planting increase is due largely to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, noted Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large).

Drainage work included 47 new catch basins, compared to 17 in 2021, according to Senior Civil Engineer Paul Sotnik. That’s not just replacing existing aged infrastructure, that’s identifying chronic puddling in areas where the roads are being repaved and adding drainage to eliminate “what we call a birdbath on the street.”

Paving metrics

DPW’s stats for paving this year include work done by Dec. 7:

Completed in 2021

Number of roads 29

Linear feet paved 41,331

Center lane miles paved 7.83

Total tonnage 21,593

Completed in 2022

Number of roads 49

Linear feet paved 50,211

Center lane miles paved 9.51

Total tonnage 19,399

Percentage difference from 2021

Number of roads 59%

Linear feet paved 21%

Center lane miles paved 21%

Total tonnage -10%

Remaining work from 2022

Number of roads 3

Linear feet paved 5,918

Center lane miles paved 1.12

Total tonnage 2,708

The tonnage decreased because “even though it was more streets done, some of the streets might have been a little smaller,” Sotnik said.

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) noted that “scope of work remaining” means the good weather moved on before DPW completed its plans. Sotnik agreed that the work will be done when the weather improves.

Sidewalks

DPW’s stats for sidewalks:

2021 total forecast to be completed

2.249 miles

2022 total forecast to be completed

4.222 miles

Percentage increase

87.7%

“We were able to get more work done,” Sotnik said.

“It just so happens that the roads that we intend to pave now have a lot more sidewalk work in need of repair,” Senior Civil Engineer Drew Berndlmaier said. DPW doesn’t want to pave the area and “leave zero reveal on the curbs,” ensuring drainage issues.

“We’ve postponed these streets because of the higher expense up to this point,” Berndlmaier said. “And now and now we’re at a point where we have to do something in some of these neighborhoods, like the Ohio neighborhood.”

Sidewalks and pavement were improved on 13 roads off Main Street, in a three-year project in the Center-Ohio, Plymouth Avenue neighborhood, Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said Dec. 12.

“We couldn’t really pave those streets until we until we fixed the drainage and the sidewalks first,” Berndlmaier said Tuesday.

Sotnik said two contractors are working on pavement projects, “trying to keep up with all of this work rather than just going with one contract like we had done in previous years.”

Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) asked if the stats include footpaths, or work done by citizens.

No, the citizen-funded work isn’t included, Berndlmaier said.

“We actually did a lot of footpaths this year,” he said, referring to bituminous paths, not concrete sidewalks.

Paths were widened on Fillow Street and connectivity was added to Soundview Avenue, he said. In the spring footpath work will be done along Flax Hill Road, from Darien to Highland Avenue, and improvements are planned on Richards Avenue.

Drainage

DPW’s stats for drainage:

2021 on-call drainage

Seven roads, $251,765.78 total cost

2022 on-call drainage

16 roads, $1,512,424.51 total cost

Scope of work remaining 2022

Four roads, estimated total cost $900,000

Catch basins installed

2021: 17

2022: 47

Linear feet of pipe installed

2021 2,658

2022 4,009

“This is not the big drainage projects,” Sotnik said. “It is the work that’s in preparation, once again, for paving prior to the paving work being done.”

DPW sends cameras down the city’s systems and sometimes finds “corrugated metal pipe that is completely corroded,” Berndlmaier said. If it weren’t repaired a sinkhole could develop in a new road.

But, again, the work also includes new catch basins to eliminate long-standing drainage problems, he said.

Meek asked if DPW coordinates with the Water Pollution Control Authority, which is repairing many sewer lines.

DPW talks with Norwalk Senior Engineer Ralph Kolb and WPCA every day, Sotnik said. Storm drainage can’t be funded by the WPCA and “obviously,” Kolb tries to get the sewer line work done before paving. The bodies coordinate their efforts.

Niedzielski-Eichner said the City is trying to separate sewer lines from storm drainage and asked if any of the projects had accomplished that.

The Ohio/Plymouth project accomplished “significant separation,” Berndlmaier said. The more extensive work on the Dreamy Hollow area, one of the City’s major drainage projects, includes “a lot of sanitary sewer improvements that we’re making in conjunction with the drainage improvements,” appropriately funded by WPCA for sewers and the City for stormwater lines.

Permits

DPW’s stats for permits:

2021

470 Encroachment permits issued

170 Driveway permits issued

640 Total number of permits issued

2022

556 Encroachment permits issued

164 Driveway permits issued

720 Total number of permits issued

Plan reviews approved

2021: 47

2022: 47

Plan reviews received

2021: 75

2022: 79

Encroachment permits are for general work in the right of way, such as a property owner having a sewer line installed, Sotnik explained. Driveway permits are for driveways.

Plan reviews are DPW engineers commenting on plans submitted by the developers or property owners, as to whether they can be approved.

Why are more received than approved?

“There’s a variety of different things,” Sotnik said. “In some cases, they had to go back and get redone. Sometimes the developers decided to withdraw them, and some of them are still being worked on.”

Trees

DPW’s stats for trees planted through its budget:

2021 : 119 total trees planted

: 119 total trees planted 2022: 401 total trees planted

Shanahan called that a “great trend” but asked for “metrics of destruction.”

“I’m curious about the trees that are gone missing, you know, the ones that we’re losing,” she said.

Those weren’t included in the prepared “metrics.”

Norwalk Tree Warden Chris Torre later said he didn’t have exact numbers but “I can tell you with 100% certainty that we planted more than we removed. The reason why I don’t have that numbers because we had the the windstorm at the end of November. And we had the wind and two days before Christmas.”

In July, the Common Council approved a two-year “on call” agreement with Almstead Tree & Shrub Care Company LLC and Minutemen Land Services, LLC for the supply and planting of trees and shrubs, specifying up to $700,000 on “task orders” between the two companies. This was funded through ARPA dollars, which need to be spent by 2024.

DPW was able to stretch its tree dollars a little further plus there was ARPA funding and another grant, Sotnik said.

“We’ve had more money this last year than we’ve ever had to work with,” he said. “We’d gone from some years where we had $50,000, one year where it was 10, in another year where we had 65 and then now we’re so much further … it’s over a million dollars now we’ve had to work with going forward.”