Norwalk DTC releases statement on Floyd, Arbery, Taylor ‘and more’

It is a sad state of American society that we continue to struggle with the centuries-old cancers of systemic racism and police brutality. As Democrats we must have the courage and conviction to put our values into action. To be clear, what happened in the case of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breanna Taylor, and so many others whose names we must continue to say and remember, was cold-blooded murder. They represent a dark legacy of police brutality against Black people in particular, and against all disenfranchised people. The Norwalk Democratic Town Committee joins the growing chorus of voices calling not just for complete and unequivocal justice for all of these victims, and in all cases of police brutality, but also for the systemic rethinking and revamping of the American policing, including, but not limited to:

Complete de-militarization of police

of police Legal restriction of use of police force

of use of police force Higher levels of sensitivity , de-escalation, and communication training as a hiring requirement

, de-escalation, and communication training as a hiring requirement Thorough and public review of all police use of firearms

of all police use of firearms External review of all complaints of excessive use of force

But this represents more than a policing problem. VVhat these tragedies have highlighted yet again is that America, and the world, have not yet achieved Dr. King’s vision of racial equality. It is incumbent on every one of us to call out instances of racial discrimination, not just overt malice. but all the equally insidious forms of micro-aggressions that we see in our daily lives. from our friends, from our family. from ourselves. Black people, especially, have found their lives constricted by racism for too long. We know this struggle has been going on for centuries. We know there have been protests and “community conversations” and repeated promises to do better. And we also know that this is our opportunity to make a real difference, to build on the important work of those who sacrificed their lives for this cause. Our journey has only just begun.

We don’t have to tolerate it anymore. Enough is enough. We, as Norwalk Democrats, say, finally, No More.