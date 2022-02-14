Norwalk education budget reflections: State of the Schools
NORWALK, Conn. — Some education-related information for you, stemming from recent developments concerning the budget:
- Achievements listed in NPS annual report
- Multilingual learners
- Sanctuary city?
‘Some residents haven’t seen the State of the Schools report’
Some Norwalkers need to review the annual Norwalk Public Schools report to the community, one Board of Education member said.
The report, also called State of the Schools 2021, is “important to address questions/concerns around achievements and outcomes of NPS students,” Sheri McCready Brown said.
“Each year, NPS compiles the State of the Schools report as a look back at last year’s achievements. As the district moves forward to develop Future Ready for All! to guide NPS through the next five years, the State of the Schools reports on recent accomplishments,” NPS states on its website. “The report also provides a snapshot of NPS as a whole, focusing on facts such as student enrollment, high school graduation rate and languages spoken throughout the district.”
The 2021 report highlights COVID-19 adjustments and the new Strategic Operating Plan.
McCready listed key takeaways:
Academic Achievements
- District-wide STEM Expo
- National History Day
- National Geographic Geo Bee
Award Winning Arts
- Award Winning Marching Band
- Award Winning Orchestra
Competitive Sports
- Students excel at baseball, golf, basketball, and more
- NHS Baseball team earned title of 2021 State Championship
• State Seal of Biliteracy
• Five Strategic Priorities
NPS states that 113 students earned the State Seal of Bilteracy and 23 P-Tech students graduated with associate’s degrees. In September 2020, NPS was one of the few Connecticut public school districts that opened in-person learning for its elementary school students. NPS became a 1:1 school district as all students were provided with their own laptops or mobile devices to level the educational playing field.
ELL. MLL.
There was another response Thursday to the City’s Finance Director asserting that Norwalk doesn’t get enough “return on investment” from the school system: Common Council member Heidi Alterman (D-District D) brought up Norwalk’s multilanguage learners and special needs students
CFO Henry Dachowitz said, “More than half of the children are not doing work at grade level,” Dachowitz said. “… I don’t care whether it’s $100,000 or 10 million, if I’m going to spend any amount of money and I don’t get a return that’s valuable to the city, I say no.”
“I don’t think he’s inaccurate. We have a lot of students that do not read at their level,” Alterman said.
But, she said, “I do not think that is through the fault of the Board of Education or our teachers or the plans from different superintendents over the year, over the years…. As far as I understand these kinds of students require more funding, they need more services and more help.”
As of Oct 1, Norwalk Public Schools had 2,040 multilingual learners enrolled, according to Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella’s budget book. That compares to 1,977 MLL students in 2020-21 and 2,095 in 2019-20.
NancyOnNorwalk could not find any mention in the budget book about the cost of multilingual learners, formerly called English Language Learners. Neither Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella nor Norwalk Public Schools Chief of Staff and Communications Brenda Wilcox Williams answered a Saturday email asking for that stat.
Special Education out of district tuition is budgeted for an increase. The 2021-22 approved budget allows $8 million for SpEd out of district tuition, and the requested budget estimates $9.1 million.
Alterman said a child came into her daughter’s classroom last year not speaking one word of English, but now, “We have conversations, which is really sweet to me.”
“I think it actually speaks to how well they are doing in our schools,” she said. “But it’s extremely demanding work. And it’s why I believe, I think to Nora’s point, if (the coming tax increase) was 13 or $14 a month, I do not think that’s too much to ask.”
But, she said, it’s up to Dachowitz “to tell us what our city can withstand.” It’s also up to Estrella “to tell us what the schools need.”
‘We do not work aggressively with ICE’
Alterman also said she understood Norwalk is a sanctuary city.
Not true, Mayor Harry Rilling replied.
There is “no definition of a sanctuary city,” Rilling said, explaining that former Gov. Dannel Malloy “issued a Title IV where the city of Norwalk and other cities within the state of Connecticut do not work with or contact ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) based on the person’s status.”
NancyOnNorwalk could not find a record of a “Title IV” from Malloy.
In February 2017, Malloy and other State officials issued recommendations in response to an executive order by then-President Donald Trump, including such lines as, “ICE detainer requests are requests, they are not warrants or orders and this should only be honored as set forth in Connecticut law, unless accompanied by a judicial warrant.”
In 2019, the legislature expanded The Trust Act, which Act sets conditions for state and local law enforcement authorities for voluntarily cooperating with ICE officials seeking to detain and deport undocumented immigrants, a news release from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office states.
The changes include:
- prohibiting law enforcement from detaining someone solely on the basis of a civil immigration detainer unless the person is guilty of the most serious felonies, is on the terrorist watch list, or a judicial warrant has been issued;
- limiting law enforcement sharing with ICE; and
- requiring law enforcement to inform an individual when ICE has requested their detention.
Rilling said Thursday, “If ICE comes in with a civil warrant for a person within our city, we work with them to help them find that person. But we also go with them to make sure that the person they’re taking into custody is safe, and that they are safe. That’s all we do. We do not aggressively work with ice or search out people who are in our city undocumented.
Sanctuary cities come up as a topic regularly. In 2017, Rilling said that while Norwalk is not officially a sanctuary city, it met the definition.
“Connecticut is a sanctuary state and as a result, I would imagine that the municipalities are sanctuary cities by virtue of the fact that Connecticut is a sanctuary state,” Rilling said. “In Norwalk, we have always met the same definition of a sanctuary city because we do not seek out undocumenteds, we do not work with ICE to come down and go around and sweep up people, asking for their papers.”
Why not?
“We want people in our city to not be fearful of the police,” Rilling said, explaining that “a very vulnerable population” would be targeted if it’s known that they absolutely won’t go to the police out of fear of being deported.
Piberman February 14, 2022 at 2:11 pm
When management oversight fails to achieve their objectives the standard practice is to “expand the discussion” about what they’ve done right. The primary mission of public schools in CT is to secure students meet the standards set down by the CT Dept of Education for graduation achievement.
Norwalk public school students fail to meet those standards for the majority of students. That’s deplorable. Both our BOE and senior school administrators are responsible. No one else.
Its not for not spending monies. We match per student outlays and per teacher salaries with our surrounding very wealthy towns with incomes 2 to 3 times ours.
No amount of additional monies will likely bring much improved results. When our BOE members are claiming much larger sums will bring better results they are simply demonstrating their lack of qualification to serve as BOE members.
Improvement requires more competent oversight by our BOE and much stronger achievement by our highly paid public school administrators. If we compare the backgrounds/achievements of Norwalk’s BOE members with those of surrounding towns we see major differences. Norwalk’s BOE members do not have similar experience managing substantial firms or public entities. Our surrounding BOE
members do have these skills. And they demand results. Norwalk’s BOE does not.
Beating up on our City Financial Director is unacceptable. He’s a highly regarded finance professional by those of us with senior level financial experience in public firms. His hiring is a credit to Mayor Rilling.
Long term residents are generally proud of our City. But our public schools seriously under perform. And the solution is straightforward. Not writing bigger budgets. But encouraging and electing BOE members with the competence and professional/business backgrounds to guide our school administrators. And demand competence. Our surrounding towns get the job done because their BOE demands performance. We greatly embarrass our City giving our Supt the highest salary in CT when our public schools are not meeting CT Edu Dept graduation standards.
Simply put funding a public school system that doesn’t meet CT Edu Dept standards for most students is an ongoing tragedy. Both for the community and especially for the students. If we care about them why send them out with 2nd rate educations ?
That’s just mean spirited.
Yes we know the “excuses” from the BOE and administrators. We have kids who are not native English speakers. And some are recent immigrants. Some have single parent families. But we’re no different than America. When kids need help give them help after school ends, on holidays and during the long summer vacations. Make it our goal that every kids succeeds in our public schools.
Blaming our kids and City demographics for public school failures makes as much sense as blaming workers in a failing business. It’s the responsibility of our BOE and senior public school management to educate our kids. They are and have been failing.
If our BOE members aren’t committed to getting the job done then please resign so other citizens can step forward. But don’t tell us the problem is lack of funds. That just advertises lack of commitment to excellence. We spend the monies but have a very serious management and oversight problem. Just read the comments made by our BOE members shifting blame to others.