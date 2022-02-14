Norwalk education budget reflections: State of the Schools

NORWALK, Conn. — Some education-related information for you, stemming from recent developments concerning the budget:

Achievements listed in NPS annual report

listed in NPS annual report Multilingual learners

learners Sanctuary city?

‘Some residents haven’t seen the State of the Schools report’

Some Norwalkers need to review the annual Norwalk Public Schools report to the community, one Board of Education member said.

The report, also called State of the Schools 2021, is “important to address questions/concerns around achievements and outcomes of NPS students,” Sheri McCready Brown said.

“Each year, NPS compiles the State of the Schools report as a look back at last year’s achievements. As the district moves forward to develop Future Ready for All! to guide NPS through the next five years, the State of the Schools reports on recent accomplishments,” NPS states on its website. “The report also provides a snapshot of NPS as a whole, focusing on facts such as student enrollment, high school graduation rate and languages spoken throughout the district.”

The 2021 report highlights COVID-19 adjustments and the new Strategic Operating Plan.

McCready listed key takeaways:

Academic Achievements

District-wide STEM Expo

National History Day

National Geographic Geo Bee

Award Winning Arts

Award Winning Marching Band

Award Winning Orchestra

Competitive Sports

Students excel at baseball, golf, basketball, and more

NHS Baseball team earned title of 2021 State Championship

• State Seal of Biliteracy

• Five Strategic Priorities

NPS states that 113 students earned the State Seal of Bilteracy and 23 P-Tech students graduated with associate’s degrees. In September 2020, NPS was one of the few Connecticut public school districts that opened in-person learning for its elementary school students. NPS became a 1:1 school district as all students were provided with their own laptops or mobile devices to level the educational playing field.

ELL. MLL.

There was another response Thursday to the City’s Finance Director asserting that Norwalk doesn’t get enough “return on investment” from the school system: Common Council member Heidi Alterman (D-District D) brought up Norwalk’s multilanguage learners and special needs students

CFO Henry Dachowitz said, “More than half of the children are not doing work at grade level,” Dachowitz said. “… I don’t care whether it’s $100,000 or 10 million, if I’m going to spend any amount of money and I don’t get a return that’s valuable to the city, I say no.”

“I don’t think he’s inaccurate. We have a lot of students that do not read at their level,” Alterman said.

But, she said, “I do not think that is through the fault of the Board of Education or our teachers or the plans from different superintendents over the year, over the years…. As far as I understand these kinds of students require more funding, they need more services and more help.”

As of Oct 1, Norwalk Public Schools had 2,040 multilingual learners enrolled, according to Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella’s budget book. That compares to 1,977 MLL students in 2020-21 and 2,095 in 2019-20.

NancyOnNorwalk could not find any mention in the budget book about the cost of multilingual learners, formerly called English Language Learners. Neither Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella nor Norwalk Public Schools Chief of Staff and Communications Brenda Wilcox Williams answered a Saturday email asking for that stat.

Special Education out of district tuition is budgeted for an increase. The 2021-22 approved budget allows $8 million for SpEd out of district tuition, and the requested budget estimates $9.1 million.

Alterman said a child came into her daughter’s classroom last year not speaking one word of English, but now, “We have conversations, which is really sweet to me.”

“I think it actually speaks to how well they are doing in our schools,” she said. “But it’s extremely demanding work. And it’s why I believe, I think to Nora’s point, if (the coming tax increase) was 13 or $14 a month, I do not think that’s too much to ask.”

But, she said, it’s up to Dachowitz “to tell us what our city can withstand.” It’s also up to Estrella “to tell us what the schools need.”

‘We do not work aggressively with ICE’

Alterman also said she understood Norwalk is a sanctuary city.

Not true, Mayor Harry Rilling replied.

There is “no definition of a sanctuary city,” Rilling said, explaining that former Gov. Dannel Malloy “issued a Title IV where the city of Norwalk and other cities within the state of Connecticut do not work with or contact ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) based on the person’s status.”

NancyOnNorwalk could not find a record of a “Title IV” from Malloy.

In February 2017, Malloy and other State officials issued recommendations in response to an executive order by then-President Donald Trump, including such lines as, “ICE detainer requests are requests, they are not warrants or orders and this should only be honored as set forth in Connecticut law, unless accompanied by a judicial warrant.”

In 2019, the legislature expanded The Trust Act, which Act sets conditions for state and local law enforcement authorities for voluntarily cooperating with ICE officials seeking to detain and deport undocumented immigrants, a news release from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office states.

The changes include:

prohibiting law enforcement from detaining someone solely on the basis of a civil immigration detainer unless the person is guilty of the most serious felonies, is on the terrorist watch list, or a judicial warrant has been issued;

limiting law enforcement sharing with ICE; and

requiring law enforcement to inform an individual when ICE has requested their detention.

Rilling said Thursday, “If ICE comes in with a civil warrant for a person within our city, we work with them to help them find that person. But we also go with them to make sure that the person they’re taking into custody is safe, and that they are safe. That’s all we do. We do not aggressively work with ice or search out people who are in our city undocumented.

Sanctuary cities come up as a topic regularly. In 2017, Rilling said that while Norwalk is not officially a sanctuary city, it met the definition.

“Connecticut is a sanctuary state and as a result, I would imagine that the municipalities are sanctuary cities by virtue of the fact that Connecticut is a sanctuary state,” Rilling said. “In Norwalk, we have always met the same definition of a sanctuary city because we do not seek out undocumenteds, we do not work with ICE to come down and go around and sweep up people, asking for their papers.”

Why not?

“We want people in our city to not be fearful of the police,” Rilling said, explaining that “a very vulnerable population” would be targeted if it’s known that they absolutely won’t go to the police out of fear of being deported.