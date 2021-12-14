Norwalk education notes: New hire; BoE member explains; budget season debuts

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk Public Schools-related information for you:

Rios has left NPS; new safety coordinator named

has left NPS; new safety coordinator named Flaherty-Ludwig details her experience

details her experience 4.5% budget increase ask expected

ask expected NPS clarifies: One NHMS teacher resigned

Harold to become NPS Safety and Security Coordinator

Norwalk Public Schools has named a new Safety and Security Coordinator, replacing NPS School Preparedness Coordinator Joe Rios.

NPS Chief of Staff and Communications Brenda Wilcox Williams confirmed that Rios has left the district but has not said when or why. NancyOnNorwalk last got an email from him in August.

Ryan Harold is a “passionate leader” with more than 10 years of management experience in education, gained at both public and private organizations, NPS states in a news release. “His expertise includes the ability to successfully create and apply systems, structures and procedures to promote a culture of excellence and provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.”

He’s “held a variety of educational and safety roles throughout his career including dean of students and coordinator of safety and security/student life specialist,” NPS states, without naming any specific institutions he’s worked at. He has “developed schoolwide policies to improve school culture in his previous district in order to foster a climate of respect between students, staff, families and the community.”

The news comes as NPS struggles with increased tensions at the schools, with parents complaining of fist fights in addition to recent lockdowns due to threats.

The troubles appear to be part of a national trend.

“School districts across the U.S. say they are seeing a surge of student misbehavior in the return to in-person learning, after months of closures and disruptions due to the pandemic,” the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

“Mr. Harold has experience with behavioral crisis-interventions and acute behavioral incidents, having worked with administration, school counselors, social workers and staff to tailor individual behavioral plans,” NPS states. “Working with school leaders and members of the community, Ryan facilitated opportunities to establish a positive, achievement-oriented, and culturally responsible school environment through various programs and initiatives including mentorship opportunities, restorative justice practices, social emotional training, classroom management tools and community building initiatives.”

He:

“Holds certifications in Therapeutic Crisis Intervention, School Violence Prevention and Intervention, Identification and Reporting of Child Abuse and Maltreatment, and Dignity for all Students.

“Earned a Master of Science in Education in teaching students with disabilities in grades 7-12 from CUNY City College, and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health and Wellness with a Minor in Coaching Theories and Techniques from SUNY Buffalo State College.”

Flaherty-Ludwig taught in Darien for 18 years

The Norwalk Democratic Town Committee appointed retired teacher Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig to the Board of Education last week, over the objections on non-Committee members who supported Jody Sattler for the post.

DTC members cited Flaherty-Ludwig’s experience in education as an asset for the Board of Education, but some opponents accuse her of spending her teaching career in Darien. One wrote, “The issue is that while she may have teaching experience, it was in Darien, a far different socio-economic community than Norwalk.”

NancyOnNorwalk invited Flaherty-Ludwig to address the issue. She wrote:

“First: I taught at Darien Middlesex School for 18 years. Yes, that is a far different socio-economic community.

“Second: I taught at Ponus Ridge for 3 years a Norwalk school, 1 year at Central High School in Fort Pierce, Florida, an inner-city school and for 12 years at Village Green Magnet School in Port St. Lucie, Fl, a mix of socio-economic students similar to Norwalk.

“Third: Syracuse University Masters degree was called Inner City Teaching Preparation Program. My intent as I approached a teaching career was always to understand and reach all children.”

A budget hike?

The Board of Education is set to review Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella’s recommended 2022-23 NPS operating budget Tuesday evening.

Materials already online indicate that Estrella seeks a 4.5% increase over this year’s budget. She’s also asking for a .9% additional increase to fund an “incubator” school in South Norwalk.

“The continued impact of the Covid pandemic, contractual increases for teachers and staff, plus rising inflation in other areas contribute to the base budget increase,” Estrella wrote. “With plans now moving forward to build a new neighborhood school in South Norwalk, we {are} also recommending that an additional $1.8MM , a 0.9% increase, will be allocated in addition to the 4.5% increase in order to begin the initial enrollment and programming for the school, following the approved relocation of CMS.”

Rumor squashing

A Nathan Hale Middle School teacher resigned last week after a school district investigation into allegations of racist language. Days later, NancyOnNorwalk heard that another teacher had resigned.

Not true, Wilcox Williams said. “Not sure where that rumor originated.”