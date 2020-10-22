Norwalk election notes: Duff, debate, votes

NORWALK, Conn. – Some electoral happenings for you:

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) has made his third order for lawn signs, he said in a Facebook post. “It’s the first time ever,” he said.

“To our lawn sign stealers out there, please make sure that our lawn signs stay up for at least 24 to 48 hours because I am getting lots of complaints about lawn signs that have gone missing all over place. I know they’re in somebody’s basement. One day we’ll find them but for now, please let them be out there for 24 to 48 hours.”

Duff is being challenged for reelection by Republican candidate Elisavet “Ellie” Kousidis.

Police investigation continues

This year’s unusual election features an unusual issue: police backlash to a new police accountability bill, and Duff’s public comments accusing Norwalk Police of mistreating him. Duff said he was “spat at” on July 24 and Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik has said an internal affairs investigation is underway.

How’s that going?

“The final interviews are being done and then the report has to be drafted by the Lieutenant with his findings for me to review,” Kulhawik wrote Wednesday. “I will then review it and make my final findings related to any violations of policy. I would expect it soon but specifically when I don’t know.”

Endorsements in the State Senate race

Many campaigns are alerting NancyOnNorwalk to endorsements their candidates have received. Not so the Duff campaign: the press-averse candidate is publicizing his support via social media but is staying away from the news media, as he often does.

His campaign website says that he’s been endorsed by:

The American Federation of Teachers

NARAL Pro-Choice CT PAC

Planned Parenthood

National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter

Association of Retired Teachers Connecticut

SEIU (Service Employees International Union)

Connecticut League of Conservation Voters

Connecticut Against Gun Violence (CAGV)

Connecticut Realtors

Moms Demand Action (Duff is a Gun Sense candidate)

Connecticut Education Association (CEA)

Kousidis has announced endorsements by:

Independent Party of Connecticut

Norwalk Police Union Local 1727

Connecticut Fraternal Order of the Police

Busy Town Clerk’s Office

Norwalk passed a milestone Tuesday morning – more than 10,000 absentee ballots had been returned to City Hall, marked with votes, according to Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells.

The total as of Wednesday night is 11,274, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. There have been 16,773 requests for absentee ballots in the City.

Further:

6,044 ballots have been cast by Democrats

ballots have been cast by Democrats 3,658 ballots have been cast by unaffiliated voters

ballots have been cast by unaffiliated voters 1,354 ballots have been cast by Republicans

ballots have been cast by Republicans 218 ballots have been cast by voters registered in other parties

Comparing Norwalk to other Connecticut communities:

Stamford : 14,637 ballots returned out of 23,739 requested

: 14,637 ballots returned out of 23,739 requested West Hartford : 12,920 ballots returned out of 18,667 requested

: 12,920 ballots returned out of 18,667 requested Norwalk : 11,274 ballots returned out of 13,273 requested

: 11,274 ballots returned out of 13,273 requested Greenwich : 9,635 ballots returned out of 15,441 requested

: 9,635 ballots returned out of 15,441 requested Fairfield : 8,938 ballots returned out of 14,586 requested

: 8,938 ballots returned out of 14,586 requested Milford : 7,801 ballots returned out of 11,422 requested

: 7,801 ballots returned out of 11,422 requested Danbury : 7,516 ballots returned out of 11,366 requested

: 7,516 ballots returned out of 11,366 requested Hartford : 6,118 ballots returned out of 10,695 requested

: 6,118 ballots returned out of 10,695 requested Bridgeport : 3,780 ballots returned out of 16,773 requested

: 3,780 ballots returned out of 16,773 requested New Haven: 2,728 ballots returned out of 11,910 requested

A total 644,383 ballots have been cast in Connecticut.

There are three drop boxes in Norwalk, where you can drop your absentee ballot:

City Hall , located at 125 East Ave.

, located at 125 East Ave. Norwalk Police headquarters , located at 1 Monroe St.

, located at 1 Monroe St. The Norwalk Public Library, located a 1 Belden Ave.

If you’ve dropped your absentee ballot off or put it into the mail, you can check the Secretary of State’s website here to see if it’s been received.

League debate

The League of Women Voters of Norwalk is holding its candidate forums virtually this year – tonight, Oct. 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Zoom link is here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Or, watch it later on the League of Women Voters of Norwalk website or Facebook page, League of Women Voters Norwalk CT.

The schedule is: