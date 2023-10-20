Norwalk election notes: Enthusiam, absentee ballots and busy Registrars

Republican Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano, at Thursday’s League of Women Voters of Norwalk Common Council at Large candidate forum in City Hall.

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

NORWALK, Conn. – Some election-related political notes for you:

Republicans say East Norwalk is primed for change

Absentee ballots available

Registrars book community room, forcing League to change candidate forum location

‘People feel disenfranchised’

East Norwalk residents are very open to a change in leadership, according to Republican Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano.

Scicchitano, speaking recently to the Republican Town Committee, said he’s been “very encouraged” at the reception he gets everywhere he goes. but in East Norwalk, “it isn’t even a matter of persuading them.”

“A lot of them just opened up and were happy we were there to talk about these topics because …these people feel disenfranchised, like they’re just powerless.”

East Norwalk has been a hotbed for anti-upzoning sentiment and intense opposition formed to apartments planned for the former Wells Fargo Bank location on Cemetery Street, an application approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in March.

RTC Chairman Fred Wilms said it’s “always very helpful” for candidates to find informed voters while they’re door knocking. If they don’t know what the issues are, “You’re probably not going to win.”

“Our team has been knocking on doors in every district in Norwalk,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Absentee ballots are now available to residents who can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, a news release said.

To apply, go to the Town Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall, located at 125 East Ave. Or visit the City’s website.

The office is offering special hours just before the election, from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 4. Regular hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Applications are available in English and Spanish.

According to the news release, residents can request an absentee ballot for any of the following reasons:

Active service in the U.S. armed forces;

Absence from the City of Norwalk during all the hours of voting;

Sickness;

Physical disability,

Religious beliefs that prevent secular activity on that day; and

Required performance of duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own during all voting hours of that day.

If you vote absentee without meeting those qualifications, you may be subject to civil or criminal penalties, the release said. On the other hand, if you suffer an illness or physical disability within six days of the election, you can apply for an Emergency Absentee Ballot and designate someone to pick it up and drop it off for you. Anyone with a permanent disability can apply for a permanent absentee ballot.

Absentee ballot requests must be received by 4 p.m. Nov. 6, the Monday before the election. All completed ballots must be delivered to the Town Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 7.

What are the Registrars doing?



The League of Women Voters of Norwalk has traditionally held its candidate forums in the City Hall community room, but this year the Mayoral and Council in-district event is shifting to Congregation Beth El, just down the street.

Mary Oster, LWVN Voter Service Chair, said the community room isn’t available because the Registrars of Voters have many days booked.

So what are they doing?

Republican Registrar Brian Smith said they’re training more than 200 poll workers to staff the election. “It’s been like that for 20-plus years.”

Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells elaborated. Last Saturday many poll workers were trained, with the space set up so they “could ‘walk through’ a simulated polling place, and practice some of their duties,” he said in an email.

On Tuesday, he conducted a Moderator Training Class, as moderators must recertify every four years, he said. Registrars also prepared for a possible primary and possible recount. The latter happened two years ago after a District C primary, in which candidates tied; this year, Council member Diana Révolus waived her right to a recount after being bested in a District B primary.

“With the big screen and projector, Norwalk has one of the best training facilities anywhere,” Wells wrote. “This is especially true because we show our own videos in our training. There is no other room available to show training videos to our poll workers, as Room 101 is in use for absentee balloting.”

Even now, there are still some poll workers who need training, and every year there are some last-minute replacements, he said. “Training is required by state law. Fortunately our videos are on YouTube, so poll workers can also watch them at home, if they need to refresh their memories. Of course, we also hand out printed materials. Each year we hire 175 to 200 poll workers, so training and training materials are a big operation.”

Then there’s Election Day Registration, which Registrars must set up the week before, plugging in computers and connecting them to the State Voter Registration system, he said. Then the election officials in charge of that need training.

“Mostly, however, we booked the room for this period last spring, because there was a significant likelihood of early voting this year – as many as 21 days of early voting was possible, depending on the state legislature. As you know, early voting ended up starting next year, for the Presidential Primary,” Wells said. “We give the room back for other usage, on a case by case basis, when we don’t need it.”