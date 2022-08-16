Norwalk election notes: Point/counterpoint

NORWALK, Conn. — Two sets of contrasting political opinions for you, stemming from the 2022 campaign season:

Republican State Senate candidate Daniel Miressi’s Twitter page shows he has been pounding the pavement in his quest to unseat State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), though not always in Norwalk or Darien.

An Aug. 14 Tweet shows Miressi heading for the Republican Unity Picnic in Meriden, saying there’s a new GOP in Connecticut. Another Tweet is a montage, including video of Miressi campaigning on Washington Street.

Pinned at the top is a response to an Aug. 2 Tweet from Duff, who said that day’s primary showed Republicans have overplayed their hand and woken the “great majority,” who “sent a clear message,” “like we saw in Kansas.”

Miressi said he has a message for Democratic voters.

“I do not think you’re extremists. However, I think you’re being led by a party with weak leadership and extremists. We aren’t coming for your rights, we’re not coming for anything. Those are just scare tactics and platitudes,” Miressi said. “… I would just like to say to everyone and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff that we’re coming in November. Maybe he should take a look at Arizona last night. Because conservatism is the majority.”

On Sunday, Miressi reacted to a statement released by Duff and Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-11) about polio being found in New York City’s wastewater.

The pair said they were “concerned and outraged” and, “We strengthened Connecticut’s school vaccine requirements when we saw a surge in measles cases both here and in neighboring states. Now we are seeing the possibility of another resurgence of an eradicated virus because of the actions of a vocal and dangerous minority of anti-vaxxers.”

Miressi replied, “Hey Bobby, lets think this one through together shall we? — 1.1 million people have crossed the border unchecked and are being bussed around the country. And what you’re talking about is inoculations not gene therapy called a vaccine…more fear mongering and disinformation.”

Himes/Stevenson

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich), who is seeking a seventh two-year term, on Friday voted for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which passed the House by a vote of 220-207.

While the Himes camp calls it “comprehensive legislation will offer relief to each of my constituents in Southwest Connecticut,” his Republican opponent in the fall election, former Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said it “fails to address real concerns.”

It’s a “massive climate, health care and tax bill making its way toward President Biden’s desk,” NPR states.

Here are the partisans’ widely divergent opinions:

Himes

It will offer relief to District 4 constituents, “from the grandfather who can now afford his insulin to the newborn who has a chance to grow old in a safer, greener future,” a Himes news release states.

It continues:

“The Inflation Reduction Act will bring down prices for families and reduce healthcare costs, while creating millions of good-paying jobs and laying the groundwork for long-term economic growth. It also contains a historic down payment of $300 billion to reduce the deficit, and the largest ever investment by the federal government in combatting climate change that will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.

“The spending and deficit reduction in the Inflation Reduction Act are entirely paid for, largely through increased taxes on billion-dollar companies. It does not raise taxes on families making less than $400,000 or small businesses.

“‘The Inflation Reduction Act is a historic win for the American people and the future of this planet,’ said Rep. Himes. ‘Thanks to this legislation, millions of seniors will be able to afford lifesaving medication that was previously out of reach, huge companies like Amazon will finally be made to fairly contribute to our economy, and parents like myself can begin to imagine a greener, more sustainable planet for our children. This is the type of meaningful change that I hoped to enact when I came to Congress. I look forward to helping deliver the results to my constituents in Southwest Connecticut, and Americans nationwide.’

“The Inflation Reduction Act:

“Protects the future of our planet: “Reduces greenhouse gasses: commits $27 billion to nonprofit, state, and local climate initiatives to help communities reduce and avoid pollution, particularly in disadvantaged communities. This includes billions for state green banks, like Connecticut’s, that fund renewable energy projects. “Supports green-living and transportation initiatives: offers rebates, tax credits, and grant programs to encourage the purchase of used or electric vehicles and energy-efficient housing. “Increases domestic energy security and manufacturing: includes over $60 billion for clean energy manufacturing in the U.S. that will alleviate inflation, create jobs, and bolster our national security.

“Increases access and affordability in healthcare “Lowers the cost of healthcare: reduces the cost of healthcare for millions by extending ACA enhanced subsidies for three more years, locking in lower health care premiums that save 13 million people an average of $800 a year. “Slashes prescription drug costs: empowers Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, and requires drug companies to pay rebates if they raise prices faster than the rate of inflation. “Caps insulin costs: Caps Medicare beneficiaries’ insulin costs at $35 a month

“Improve our economy and bring down consumer costs “Lowers the deficit and reduces inflation: makes a historic down payment on deficit reduction of approximately $300 billion to fight inflation. “Makes the biggest corporations and ultra-wealthy pay their fair share: strengthens IRS enforcement, implements a 15% corporate minimum tax for corporations making over $1 billion in profits, and institutes an excise tax on corporate stock buybacks. “Does NOT raise taxes on families making less than $400,000, or small businesses.”



Stevenson

Stevenson issued this statement:

“Rather than constructing a comprehensive bipartisan plan, this bill was rushed through the legislative process with little to no time for careful review, and without advice from economists and stakeholders. Non-partisan economists and stakeholders say policies in the bill will further raise taxes on struggling businesses and make energy and daily needs even more expensive for families. Overall, this bill is riddled with vague promises and processes that have not been fully vetted. Bad process is as damaging as bad policy.

“This bill is a reiteration of the failed Build Back Better initiative. It is an inaccurate representation of “relief” that is effectively a massive climate change spending package that leaves a number of pressing issues on the table – issues that are extremely important to the people of Connecticut.

“It fails to address real concerns, like fentanyl and border emergencies, the mental health crisis for children and adults, and the devastating impacts of inflation on families, particularly on seniors and those on a fixed income. Himes and out of touch liberal allies celebrated future tax rebates for solar panels, and electric cars paid for by taxing businesses and pensions. The inflated costs of goods and services will erode any savings to put food on the table. Connecticut residents need to feel relief today in their daily household expenses.

“Rather than use his position to do what’s right for Connecticut families, Jim Himes stepped in line once again with Democrat allies. Another lost opportunity to provide real, immediate relief. We need a leader that we can trust to understand what’s affecting the people they represent, and an independent voice to push back on bad policy and stand up for struggling families and businesses in Connecticut.”