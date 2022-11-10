Norwalk election notes: Statistics

NORWALK, Conn. — A look at local election statistics:

Norwalk Independent candidates outperformed State Independent candidates

Brinton got more Independent votes percentage-wise than previous Duff opponents

Miressi won Darien, like previous Republican Duff-challengers

Snedaker got more Independent votes than Brinton

Perennial Norwalk candidate Lisa Brinton founded Independents for Norwalk last year, and in September, she and Katherine Snedaker made a surprise last-minute leap into Norwalk-wide races.

Brinton joined the State Senate District 25 race and Snedaker ran for Norwalk registrar. Predictably, neither won election. But that wasn’t the point.

The registrar results:

Stuart Wells , Democrat 14,447 votes, 58.39%

, Democrat 14,447 votes, 58.39% Brian Smith , Republican 8,874 votes, 35.86%

, Republican 8,874 votes, 35.86% Katherine Price Snedaker, Independent 1,423 votes, 5.75%

Snedaker would have had to come in first or second to become a registrar. Then Norwalk would have three registrars. Given that she was third, she lost.

Senate District 25 comprises all of Norwalk and part of Darien. The Norwalk-only tally:

Bob Duff, Democrat 13,606

Daniel Miressi, Republican 7,599

Lisa Brinton, Independent 1,209

Bob Duff, Working Families Party 402

As a comparison, Independent gubernatorial candidate Robert Hotaling received 227 votes in Norwalk and Republican Congressional candidate Jayme Stevenson got 393 votes on the Independent line, in races that also drew city-wide votes. Independent Secretary of State candidate Cynthia Jennings and Independent Treasurer candidate Jennifer Baldwin each got 598 votes. Comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon got 530 votes on the Independent line and 446 on the Working Families Party line. Independent Attorney General candidate A.P. Pascarella received 370 votes.

Brinton has said the Independent Party wasn’t comfortable with endorsing the far-right Miressi, so she entered the State Senate race to maintain the Independent line on the ballot. She also wanted to highlight her arguments for election reform, including a desire for Ranked Choice Voting.

Snedaker said Tuesday evening that Norwalk Independents did better than last year, therefore “gaining votes in every election.”

Running as an ‘I’ against Duff

How have previous Independent candidates done against State Sen. Bob Duff (D-25)?

Until Brinton ran this year, the Independent candidates have been Republicans who won a cross-endorsement. Here’s the district-wide history:

Lisa Brinton got 1,290 independent votes in 2022, 4.76% of the 27,125 votes cast. Daniel Miressi got 9,815 Republican votes, 36.18%.

Two years ago, Ellie Kousidis got 1,324 independent votes, 2.6% of the total 50,986 votes cast. She got 18,954 votes on the Republican line, 37.17%.

In 2018, Marc D’Amelio received 13,627 Republican votes, 35.21 % of the total. He got 634 Independent votes, 1.64% of the total.

In 2016, Greg Ehlers received 16,632 Republican votes, 37.23% of the total. As an independent, he got 941 votes, or 2.13% of the total.

Is Duff toast?

Daniel Miressi, the latest Republican to get soundly defeated by State Sen. Bob Duff (D-25), frequently uses Twitter to communicate. Early Wednesday, he announced that he wouldn’t be conceding due to concerns about election integrity and Wednesday afternoon, he thanked George Colli for pointing out that he’d won Darien while only spending $2,000 on his campaign.

Colli, a veteran journalist, wrote, “Lamont won Darien and Duff loses by hundreds? Any plans Duff has to ever run for more than State Senate were crushed by Dan Miressi and Duff’s immature demeanor. He’s done. I doubt he gets voted into leadership by his own caucus this year. Finished.”

Duff routinely loses in Republican-leaning Darien. Gov. Ned Lamont ran town-wide, while District 25 only includes part of Darien.

Lamont did much better in Darien this year than he did four years ago.

A tally compiled from stats on the Secretary of State website:

There were 9,011 Darien votes cast Tuesday in the Governor’s race. Lamont/Bysiewicz got a total 4,735 votes, or 52.54% of the total. Stefanowski/Devlin got 4,254 votes.

There were 4,309 Darien votes cast Tuesday in the District 25 race. Duff got 2,012 votes (29 as Independent), or 46.7% of the total. Miressi got 2,216 votes or 51.43%. Independent candidate Lisa Brinton got 81 votes, or 1.88%

Now let’s go to the history:

In 2020, a Presidential election, Duff won 44.1% of 8,747 votes cast in Darien (with 78 Working Families Party votes) and Republican opponent Ellie Kousidis won 55.8% (with 188 votes on the Independent line). Democrats Biden/Harris won 60.5% of the Darien vote.

In 2018, Lamont/Bysiewicz won 36.3% of the Darien vote. Duff won 43% of the Darien-side D25 votes while Republican challenger Marc D’Amelio won 57% (with 98 votes on the Independent line).

In 2016, a Presidential election, Darien resident Greg Ehlers got 4,970 Darien votes as a Republican and 166 as an Independent. Duff got 2,386. Meaning, Ehlers had 68.3% of the vote and Duff had 31.7%. Clinton/Caine won 52.75% of the Darien town-wide vote and Trump/Pence won 41%.

Bottom line:

In 2022, Duff won 46.7% of the D25 Darien vote

In 2020, Duff won 44.1% of the D25 Darien vote

In 2018, Duff won 43% of the D25 Darien vote

In 2016, Duff won 31.7% of the D25 Darien vote

