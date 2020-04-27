Norwalk employers add new policies, procedures amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORWALK, Conn. — By the time the COVID-19 pandemic had spread to Connecticut and forced the shutdown of non-essential businesses, FactSet, a software technology company based in Norwalk, was ready to move its operations online.

“When we started to hear about – it was just an epidemic at the time – we started to roll out some of these plans in some of our offices, so Shanghai, Hong Kong, Milan, Madrid, some of these areas where we were seeing an impact, we started to either shut down those offices or move many of the employees back to their homes,” Rima Hyder, vice president, media and investor relations, said.

Almost all of the company’s offices around the globe are now closed, Hyder said, except for a few essential employees. Hyder said they’re lucky that most of their work can be done remotely.

“Because of the nature of our product, we’re a software tech company, we are able to do work from home and do many of the things, including client support and (our) call center,” she said. “At the moment, everyone’s home. We have these policies in place and we’ve had to roll them out at a pretty steady pace. We’ve been ahead of most governments and cities just because we wanted to err on the conservative side.”

Priceline, an online travel agency whose headquarters is in Norwalk, also was able to move all of its operations remote, according to Devon Nagle, head of communications.

“We moved the entire company to a virtual environment several weeks ago,” Nagle said. “While this wasn’t simple, we’re a technology company, so many of the most popular tools being used right now – video conferencing, Slack and cloud computing among them – are ones we already had in place. We have several offices around the world and employees at each of them are fully remote.”

For other companies, particularly those deemed an essential business, such as Stew Leonard’s or Eversource, employees do have to continue to come to work and interact with both each other and customers, which increases their potential exposure to COVID-19.

Meghan Bell, the director of public relations for Stew Leonard’s, said that they’ve added precautions to limit exposure and promote social distance. Those include: installing plexiglass in front of cashiers, customer service, and service counters; adding visuals in checkout lines and service areas to promote physical distancing; opening up more space for employees to enjoy their break so there is more space between coworkers and limiting the number of customers in the store at a given time.

“Every night, the store is bleached and sprayed with sanitizer, including all high-touch areas,” she wrote in an email. “Shopping carts are washed with hospital grade disinfectant every night.”

Hourly employees who work on the store floor, both part-time and full-time are also receiving an additional $2 an hour for time worked, she said.

Mitch Gross, a spokesman for Eversource Connecticut, said the company is currently operating under its “COVID-19 pandemic plan.”

“We’ve implemented several social distancing measures to reduce the number of employees interacting with each other in person, keeping in mind that a large majority of our work requires employees to be in the field in order to reliably deliver electricity and natural gas,” he said. “These measures include requiring as many employees who can to work from home and creating new procedures with enhanced cleaning protocols so that employees who must work from our critical facilities or in the field can do so safely at increased distances while minimizing risks.”

Employees are asked to contact their health care provider and human resources, if they believe they’ve been exposed, Gross said, and should not report to work.

Bell said that Stew Leonard’s is offering paid sick leave for team members who test positive for COVID-19, as well as “14 days paid leave for team members who need to be quarantined after having had close contact with another Team Member who has tested positive. If a Team Member feels anxious and does not want to work, we are holding their jobs for them – just ask that they periodically check in with our HR group.”

Deanna D’Amore, the health director for Norwalk, said that her office is continuing to “advise businesses and organizations on measures they should be taking to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

That guidance includes: excluding employees from the workplace who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath), with or without a positive test result; excluding employees who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19; excluding employees who have recently returned from travel to a high-risk country or a cruise as defined by the CDC; maintaining cleaning and disinfecting procedures at all times with special attention to the most frequently touched surfaces; distancing employees as much as possible, but at least 6 feet apart; allowing for telecommuting as much as possible; reinforcing hand washing, hygiene practices, physical distancing, and staying at home when feeling ill; and being flexible about sick time policies.