Norwalk events include Seaport Association fun; Maritime Aquarium

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalk Garden Club event

Docktails and Oysters

Maritime Aquarium

Locally grown plants for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is this Sunday May 14. Got your gift for Mom yet? No worries; the Norwalk Garden Club has your back. Go to the club’s Plant and Craft Sale where lovely gifts will abound this Saturday May 13 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. according to a news release. It’s at 1 Park St., across from the Norwalk Green. Norwalk Garden Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tends plantings at the Green, the Senior Center, East Norwalk Cemetery, and the club’s Adopt-a-Spot at East Avenue and Wall Street.

Seaport Association event

“Docktails and Oysters,” the annual island-inspired fundraiser sponsored by global oyster purveyor Norm Bloom and Sons to benefit the Norwalk Seaport Association, is planned for Saturday June 3 from 5 until 7 p.m. on the Copps Island Oysters Deck, located at 7 Edgewater Place, Norwalk. A news release promises great cocktails, live music, and “the freshest oysters you will ever taste,” professionally shucked at the event. Appetizers will include citrus grilled shrimp, house-smoked pork sliders, blackened swordfish tacos with pineapple salsa, vegetable spring rolls, and black bean and corn salad “in keeping with the island vibe.”

Said to be one of the few remaining traditional oyster farms in the United States, Copps Island ships its high-quality product around the world. Their time-honored oyster farming method starts with incubating beds right below the Norwalk dock.

The Seaport Association, steward of the historic Sheffield Island Lighthouse and Light Keeper’s Cottage, provides public cruises to the Norwalk Islands and the Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge. Association President Mike Reilly said, “Docktails and Oysters is a chance for people to celebrate the Seaport Association’s mission of preserving the lighthouse for future generations and have a little fun at an authentic oyster farm.”

Attendance is limited to 200 guests, so get your tickets before they sell out at Seaport Association. They cost $80 online, and $90 at the gate if there are any left. If you have questions, call (203) 838-9444.

Maritime Aquarium events

A news release from The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk announced these camp programs running from Monday June 19 through Friday Aug. 18.

Age 6-8

Animal Investigators featuring exciting classroom visits with animals.

featuring exciting classroom visits with animals. Shark Safari featuring a behind-the-scenes shark feeding.

featuring a behind-the-scenes shark feeding. Jr. Aquarist featuring lessons with Aquarists on how to care for animals.

featuring lessons with Aquarists on how to care for animals. Amazing Animal Architects featuring engineering projects that develop problem solving skills.

Age 9-12

Jr. Field Scientist featuring adventures outside of the Aquarium to observe nature.

featuring adventures outside of the Aquarium to observe nature. Aquarium Stars featuring encounters with Aquarium favorites.

featuring encounters with Aquarium favorites. Jr. Marine Biologist featuring learning opportunities in the lab and in the field.

featuring learning opportunities in the lab and in the field. Fin-Fluencers featuring lessons on conservation and opportunities for campers to write and video edit.

Age 13-15

Teen Apprentice featuring hands-on learning with aquarium staff.

Camp specifics and registration are at www.maritimeaquarium.org/camps.

Aquarium Cruises!

Marine Life Encounter Cruise (two-and-a-half hours): View plankton, fish, crabs, mollusks, and more examples of Long Island Sound’s biodiversity enhanced by the ship’s video microscope and touch tank.

(two-and-a-half hours): View plankton, fish, crabs, mollusks, and more examples of Long Island Sound’s biodiversity enhanced by the ship’s video microscope and touch tank. TGIF Cruise (90 minutes): Glide around the Norwalk Islands while Aquarium educators point out sights and wildlife. Shoving off at 6:30 p.m. on select Fridays through August.

(90 minutes): Glide around the Norwalk Islands while Aquarium educators point out sights and wildlife. Shoving off at 6:30 p.m. on select Fridays through August. Sunset Cruise (90 minutes): Timed for dramatic sunset viewing on select Saturdays in July.

(90 minutes): Timed for dramatic sunset viewing on select Saturdays in July. Fireworks Cruise (7:45 until 11:15 p.m.)): See Norwalk’s display on Monday July 3, and Rowayton’s on Tuesday July 4.

All cruise passengers must be at least 42” tall. Those under 18 years old must be with a parent or guardian. You can bring your own food and drink in a small bag or soft-sided cooler, but no glass is allowed. Cruise details are said to be at www.maritimeaquarium.org.

The Aquarium is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission prices are $29.95 adults, $25.95 seniors (65+), and $20.95 children (3-12). Add a 4D movie for $7 per person or $6 for members.

More info is at www.maritimeaquarium.org., or by calling (203) 852-0700.