Norwalk events, programs, scholarship awards and an NPD investigation

Get out, go to a car show

Car show in Norwalk this Sunday! The Third Annual Italian American Police Society Car Show is set for Sunday Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (“roll in” at 8:30 a.m.) at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave. in Norwalk, according to a press release. Spectator admission is free. Cost per car is $20 with “no cut-off.” Food, trophies, people’s choice awards, a 50/50, and over $7,500 in cash and prizes are promised. Last year’s show drew 175 vehicles. Vendors and sponsors are welcome. Email all inquiries to [email protected].

Cottingham and Montoya offer ‘A glossary of painting’

“A Glossary of Painting,” a new exhibition combining dozens of works by Robert Cottingham and Duvian Montoya will run at The Norwalk Art Space from Thursday Sept. 16 through Thursday Oct. 21, according to a press release. Three attendant exhibits will give behind-the-scenes insights. Admission is free.

Works by advertising art director-turned-painter Cottingham have been acquired by NYC’s Guggenheim and London’s Tate museums. Montoya’s murals and installations can be seen in public spaces throughout Connecticut. “A Glossary of Painting” curator Nicole Sansone Ruiz calls the two artists “so technically skilled and sensitive to light and color that they have an awe-inspiring ability to make their canvases look like photographs. We wanted to make sure there would be lots of space in the museum for close looking, drawing from observation, and quiet contemplation. Every artwork is a lesson.”

“A Glossary of Painting” special events include:

Opening night reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 16. with live Latin jazz and a ballet performance.

from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 16. with live Latin jazz and a ballet performance. A talk with Cottingham and Montoya from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 26.

with Cottingham and Montoya from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 26. A Montoya-led workshop, “Finding Your Visual language,” from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 2.

The Norwalk Art Space and its on-site café are located at 455 West Ave., Norwalk. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. There’s no admission charge. Website is www.thenorwalkartspace.org, email [email protected], phone (203) 252-2840.

‘Improve for All’

Plans for a Marine Debris Prevention Corps and for a new special needs virtual educational program titled “Improve for All” have been announced by sponsor The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. Both initiatives are funded by grants ($144,440 and $49,607 respectively) from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), which is the primary federal support source for the nation’s libraries and museums.

The Corps of 100 teens will spearhead a cleanup of Long Island Sound and its tributaries. After training, they’ll create and staff informational displays at the Aquarium, and will beseech local organizations and businesses to take Sound-protective actions such as not using balloons, styrofoam, and single-use plastic.

Aquarium Vice President for Education Tom Naiman said, “Empowered teens can change the world. Our goal is to provide the tools and opportunity for teens to realize their potential as community leaders and advocates. In this case, the focus will be on protecting Long Island Sound, but more broadly, we hope to prepare teens for leadership roles in whatever civic action they choose to pursue.”

Regarding “Improve for All,” Naiman said, “As soon as the Aquarium closed in spring 2020 because of COVID, we transitioned our educational programs to be available online to schoolchildren and families. These offerings continue today, but it became painfully clear that children with special needs are not well-served by the majority of institutions’ virtual programs.”

“Improve for All’s” development will extend over a two-year period. Aquarium staff “will seek guidance from agencies including Cooperative Educational Services in Trumbull; the Fairfield Public Schools, STAR Inc., Lighting the Way of Norwalk, and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind” in building its online curriculum.

Aquarium CEO Jason Patlis said, “These awards for two very diverse initiatives underscore the strength and breadth of our programs on behalf of Long Island Sound and Connecticut. We thank the IMLS for helping us to reach and inspire more members across our community.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (CT-4) said, “The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is a state treasure that educates and inspires visitors of all ages. These grants will make the Aquarium more accessible by designing virtual exhibits with learners with special needs in mind, and by providing more opportunities for teens to get involved. I’m thrilled to see federal dollars coming to such an exceptional Southwest Connecticut institution. I look forward to continuing to bring well-deserved federal recognition and resources to The Maritime Aquarium.”

Websites: www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Institute of Museum and Library Services (imls.gov)

Norwalk high school grads awarded scholarships

The Norwalk Junior Soccer Association recently handed out $2,000 in scholarships to Norwalkers who have been to dedicated soccer players or a referee that participated in the NJSA program, with at least a C+ average or better.

The scholarships went to:

Evan Barrera , an NHS grad headed to Sacred Heart University

, an NHS grad headed to Sacred Heart University David Garcia , a BMHS grad headed to Bowdoin College

, a BMHS grad headed to Bowdoin College Edwin Gonzalez , a BMHS grad headed to Richmond the American University in Leeds

, a BMHS grad headed to Richmond the American University in Leeds Viviana Luna , a BMHS grad headed to University of Rochester

, a BMHS grad headed to University of Rochester Audrey Magnusen , a St. Luke’s School grad headed to Boston College

, a St. Luke’s School grad headed to Boston College Emmett McGurren , a BMHS grad headed to Boston College

, a BMHS grad headed to Boston College Brandon Miller , a BMHS grad headed to University of Connecticut

, a BMHS grad headed to University of Connecticut Kailynn Ortiz , a BMHS grad headed to Wilmington University

, a BMHS grad headed to Wilmington University Cristian Trofa, an NHS grad headed to Fairfield University

Each recipient received a $250 check.

Norwalk Police seek tips

A double murder in Norwalk remains unsolved after 10 years. Norwalk Police say that early on the morning of Friday Aug. 6, 2011, Rickita Smalls, 22 and Iroquois Alston, 27 were found shot dead in a parked car on Avenue B. Since January 2013, the State has offered to pay up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer(s).

NPD has marked the anniversary by again publicizing the reward. Anyone with information should call Detective Imparato at (203) 854-3190 or email to [email protected]

Anonymous tips can be phoned to the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111, or sent to the Norwalk Police website www.norwalkpd.com, or texted to TIP411 (847411) with “NORWALKPD” followed by the message in the text field.