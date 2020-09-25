Norwalk expects $24,100 for Swany

NORWALK, Conn. — The winning bid for Swany, a sailboat confiscated by the City of Norwalk, was $24,100.

“That’s a good thing. And it’s still a bargain at that at that price,” Norwalk Harbor Management Commission Chairman John Romano said.

Swany, a 72-foot double-masted sailboat, was moored to the Veterans Park visitors dock without permission in March. Marine Police officers and the City’s legal process went through a process with owner James Harding, eventually being awarded ownership of the boat by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), after the U.S. Coast Guard declared it an abandoned vessel.

An online auction ended at noon Tuesday. The City is still processing the results “to make sure the sale is completed,” Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr wrote Thursday.

He declined to say who made the winning bid. “We want to make sure the sale is finalized before releasing the info,” he wrote.

He also wasn’t sure if it covered the City’s expenses regarding the boat.

Swany is too big for Norwalk Harbor, officials said. It was moored off Sheffield Island for a while, and brought to Cove Marina by Sgt. Pete Lapak in August.

Lapak said it was the most difficult boat-handling operation he had ever encountered. Swany’s keel, which descends almost 15 feet deep, kept digging into the seabed as he was maneuvering the sailboat within the tight spaces of the marina.

“The Shellfish Commission would like to thank the harbormaster and the Marine Division for preventing Swany from doing damage to the harbor or the natural beds. It’s good to have that off of Norwalk’s hands,” Shellfish Commissioner Steve Bartush said at Wednesday’s Harbor Management Commission meeting.

Spahr said Cove Marina did not charge the City for storing Swany. The bill for services was about $3,100.

Cove was “very generous,” he said. “They have been fantastic!”