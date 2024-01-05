Quantcast

Norwalk Film Festival planned

By


Gathering at last year’s Norwalk Film Festival. (Contributed)

The Fourth Annual Norwalk Film Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday Jan. 20-21 at the Wall Street Theater and the adjacent Norwalk Public Library Main Branch. A news release promises 60 films, augmented by workshops, professional panels and a film student/professional open mixer.  The Festival’s kickoff party is planned for Friday evening Jan. 19 at 314 Beer Garden, located at 314 Wilson Ave. in SoNo.

Saturday night’s feature is Robert Kolodny’s faux documentary The Featherweight, starring James Madio as legendary boxing champ Willie Pep of Connecticut.  First-time director Kolodny will be on hand, along with the film’s cast and crew.  View The Featherweight’s trailer here The Featherweight new clip official – Venice Film Festival 2023 (youtube.com).

Festival details are at Norwalk Film Festival.  Get tickets at Norwalk Film Festival Tickets, Norwalk | Eventbrite.

