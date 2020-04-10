Norwalk Finance Committee advances deferred tax deadline

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk taxpayers might get an extra 90 days to pay this year’s July 1 tax bill instead of the extra 30 days normally granted by the City, pending a vote by the Common Council on April 14, next Tuesday. The Council’s Finance Committee voted unanimously in a virtual meeting on Thursday to advance the measure to the full Council.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 7S directs Connecticut municipalities to grant a 90-day extension of property tax due dates, yielding an Oct. 1 deadline for Norwalkers to pay their July 1 bill. The governor’s edict allows municipalities to either require taxpayers to apply individually for the extra dating or to simply grant the extension to all taxpayers.

The latter option was approved by the finance committee, and is favored by Norwalk Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli, Mayor Harry Rilling, Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola and Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz.

Tax payments after the Oct. 1 deadline would accrue interest from July 1 forward. The dating extension would not apply to taxes already due.

Payments made from an escrow account would not qualify for the deferred dating. In Thursday’s meeting, Biagiarelli estimated that such payments account for 50 percent of the City’s total tax revenue. Biagiarelli also told the committee that landlords will be required to pass the deferred dating along to their tenants. “If it comes to our attention that a landlord took advantage of the deferred grace period and yet did not extend the same forebearance to the tenants, the extended grace period would be revoked, and interest would become due at the normal time,” she said.

“I calculate the cost (to Norwalk) of this deferral program at about $50,000,” Dachowitz told the Committee.