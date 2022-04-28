Norwalk Fire Department swears in new firefighters, promoted officers

NORWALK, Conn. – Sixteen Norwalk firefighters were honored Tuesday with a long-delayed swearing in ceremony at the Norwalk Fire Department headquarters on Connecticut Avenue.

The department “put off” the event due to COVID-19, Chief Gino Gatto said.

Honored were:

Promotions

Assistant Chief Mark Conte

Captain Roy Gagne

Lieutenant Edward Maher

Fire Inspector Jack Kelly

New firefighters

Firefighter Edwin Agosto

Firefighter Peter Chila

Firefighter Matthew Ellis

Firefighter Christopher Foster

Firefighter Kevin McDonald

Firefighter Kevin Mossop

Firefighter Ashley O’Connell

Firefighter Michael Plavcan

Firefighter Anthony Ramos

Firefighter Christopher Rayner

Firefighter Matthew Sandrowski

Firefighter Travis Viscount

Although the department had 12 vacancies a year ago, Gatto said at the time that he expected no problems. He denied that the department was short-staffed.

The department kicked off a recruitment drive in March with the goal of sending 12 recruits to the fire academy in September. Assistant Fire Chief Ed McCabe called the drive “very successful,” reporting that 1,220 applications came in.

The list is good for two years with an option to be renewed for a year, so it’s possible that 30 people who applied will become Norwalk firefighters, Gatto has said.

Norwalk discarded the results of its previous firefighter exam after a cheating scandal prompted then-Assistant Fire Chief Chris King to resign. The department then developed a new exam process.

Conte, Gagney, Maher and Kelly were promoted in October. The 12 firefighters began work the same month.