Norwalk Fire Department swears in new firefighters, promoted officers
NORWALK, Conn. – Sixteen Norwalk firefighters were honored Tuesday with a long-delayed swearing in ceremony at the Norwalk Fire Department headquarters on Connecticut Avenue.
The department “put off” the event due to COVID-19, Chief Gino Gatto said.
Honored were:
Promotions
- Assistant Chief Mark Conte
- Captain Roy Gagne
- Lieutenant Edward Maher
- Fire Inspector Jack Kelly
New firefighters
- Firefighter Edwin Agosto
- Firefighter Peter Chila
- Firefighter Matthew Ellis
- Firefighter Christopher Foster
- Firefighter Kevin McDonald
- Firefighter Kevin Mossop
- Firefighter Ashley O’Connell
- Firefighter Michael Plavcan
- Firefighter Anthony Ramos
- Firefighter Christopher Rayner
- Firefighter Matthew Sandrowski
- Firefighter Travis Viscount
Although the department had 12 vacancies a year ago, Gatto said at the time that he expected no problems. He denied that the department was short-staffed.
The department kicked off a recruitment drive in March with the goal of sending 12 recruits to the fire academy in September. Assistant Fire Chief Ed McCabe called the drive “very successful,” reporting that 1,220 applications came in.
The list is good for two years with an option to be renewed for a year, so it’s possible that 30 people who applied will become Norwalk firefighters, Gatto has said.
Norwalk discarded the results of its previous firefighter exam after a cheating scandal prompted then-Assistant Fire Chief Chris King to resign. The department then developed a new exam process.
Conte, Gagney, Maher and Kelly were promoted in October. The 12 firefighters began work the same month.