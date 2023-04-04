Norwalk fire displaces 10

NORWALK, Conn. — A fire Sunday on Main Avenue displaced 10 people, the Norwalk Fire Department said. No one was injured.

The fire at 296 Main Ave., where there are 30 condominiums, was called in at 11:45 a.m., Deputy Chief Steven Shay said. Units 28 and 27 were ablaze, with fire showing from both balconies. None of the occupants were home. The condos were declared unfit for occupancy.

All of Norwalk’s fire companies were on scene and surrounding towns covered the stations, Shay said. Some small pets were rescued and apartments below units 28 and 27 were also damaged. The fire is under investigation.