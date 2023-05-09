Norwalk fire displaces six

One pet escapes, another succumbs

(Norwalk Fire Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — Hoarding contributed to the intensity of a fire Monday off Scribner Avenue, in which a pet cat died and six people were displaced by the total loss of the house, the Norwalk Fire Department said. A dog also escaped to safety.

Firefighters responding to the 10:15 p.m. call found fire showing on all floors of the home at 2 Cossitt Road, which was fully involved, according to Deputy Chief Steven Shay. Three cars were on fire in the driveway.

There were motorcycles and car parts in the garage, along with flammable liquids and propane tanks, all contributing to a large fire load, making extinguishment difficult, he said. The fire went to a second alarm, with surrounding towns covering Norwalk’s stations.

At least eight fire trucks responded, according Norwalk resident Jeff Tauscher, who visited the scene.

Two neighbors were treated for smoke inhalation, the news release said. One firefighter was transported to Norwalk Hospital with heat exhaustion.

The fire is under investigation for cause.

