Norwalk firefighter recruitment is underway

Norwalk firefighter recruitment will soon be underway. To be considered for entry into the department, you need to register for the exam by Sunday Dec. 31 at www.firefighterapp.com. Then you’ll take the exam on Saturday Jan. 13. The registration fee is $35, and you must be at least 18 years old at the time of the exam. There’s further info at https://norwalkct.gov/1316/Become-a-Firefighter. According to a news release, a virtual town hall exploring the ins and outs of the testing process and what it’s like to be a Norwalk firefighter will be scheduled for mid-December.

Norwalk Fire Chief Gino Gatto said, “As we continue to invest in our Fire Department, we are committed to filling its ranks with qualified individuals who represent our city’s diverse communities. The Norwalk Fire Department offers challenging and fulfilling career opportunities, and we encourage all eligible Norwalk residents to apply to take the test and join the Norwalk Fire Department family.”

Mayor Rilling said, “I encourage people of all backgrounds to apply to join the ranks of the Norwalk Fire Department. Norwalk’s Bravest take on everything from fires to medical emergencies to help protect our community and we want our workforce to reflect the diverse community we serve when it comes to race, gender and sexual orientation. In Norwalk, we also strive to have a local workforce where people can work in the community they live, which is why I also encourage more residents who are passionate about helping people to consider a career in the Norwalk Fire Department.”