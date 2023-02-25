Norwalk firefighters extinguish fire that started in illegal apartment

NORWALK, Conn. — A house fire displaced 10 people Saturday, according to the Norwalk Fire Department. No one was injured.

The fire at 9 Godfrey St. started in an illegal apartment, located in the basement, Deputy Chief Stephen Shay said. An electric space heater was the cause. The basement was gutted, and upper floors suffered smoke damage.

The American Red Cross said it is helping two families, with seven adults, who were affected by the fire. Responders included Eric McCoy, Mary Griffith and Sharon Cuartero.