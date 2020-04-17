Norwalk firefighters and police officers salute hospital workers

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital’s hardworking front-line workers were honored Thursday by a passing motorcade.

“Norwalk Police and Fire Departments had a Lights and Sirens Tribute Parade at Norwalk Hospital.

They drove in loops around the hospital to show their support for Norwalk Hospital’s healthcare heroes,” Amy Forni, Nuvance Health manager of public relations, wrote in an email.

Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story

Norwalk firefighters also “helped hang a large American flag on the side of the parking garage facing Route 7,” she said.

The Norwalk Police and Fire Departments came up with the idea, and they worked with Norwalk Hospital and the City of Norwalk to finalize the plans, she said.

Norwalk Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Leslie Lincoln said the staff members are very thankful for outpouring of support as they fight to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so very grateful,” Lincoln said. “We are here 24/7 taking care of our patients and these incredible gestures of support have truly made a postive and lasting impact on all of Norwalk Hospital.”