Norwalk firefighters union endorses Auerbach for District C Common Council

Republican District C candidate Read Auerbach. (Contributed)

Read Auerbach has won the Norwalk firefighters union endorsement in his drive to win a District C Common Council seat.

Auerbach, a Republican, is a retired Norwalk firefighter. He faces Democrats Jenn McMurrer, an incumbent, and Melissa Murray, as well as Independent candidate Carl Cooke. There are two seats available.

Norwalk Firefighters Association, I.A.F.F. Local 830, President Elefterios “Lefty” Petrides said:

“Read grew up in East Norwalk and attended Norwalk Public Schools. He is a lifelong resident and still lives in the house he grew up in 67 years ago. Read is a military veteran, and served the citizens of Norwalk for 44 years in the Norwalk Fire Department retiring in 2022 after having risen to the rank of Captain.

“Read has worked tirelessly for our community as a Norwalk Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, a board member of both East Norwalk Improvement Association and the Marvin Beach Association. He is the current elected Treasurer for the Third Taxing District and has been involved in many other endeavors to further better our city.”

“Now in retirement, Read is ready to dedicate and serve the community he has always called home and ensure development at a slow and steady pace particularly within East Norwalk. He believes that unbalanced density is not the answer. He also shares great concern regarding strains to our police and fire as he has experienced first-hand these concerns. Read has been instrumental in speaking out for residents and for his very own neighborhood when it comes to proposed zoning changes,” the Republican Town Committee said in a news release. “He is a proud grandfather and will work hard to ensure a bright future for Norwalk if elected to the Common Council.”

