Norwalk firefighters: Vote Rilling

(Contributed)

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

Mayor Harry Rilling has received the endorsement of Norwalk firefighters in his drive for reelection.

The Norwalk Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 830, announced its endorsement Thursday. Norwalk Firefighters Association President Lefty Petrides cited Rilling’s “long and successful career in public service.”



“From serving our country in the military, followed by serving our community in the Norwalk Police Department, Harry Rilling has continued his lifetime of service by proudly representing Norwalk as our mayor for the past ten years,” the news release said.

Rilling, former Norwalk Police Chief, has been endorsed by firefighters in each of his six campaigns for Mayor. He first won election in 2013.

He is being challenged by Republican candidate Vinny Scicchitano.

“During his time in office, the Mayor has been a decisive leader and has continually supported public safety within the City,” Petrides is quoted as saying. “His actions have improved the level of service provided by the Fire Department and have helped us better protect our residents and neighbors. He has led this city through numerous successes and held us together during our most challenging times. For these reasons and many more, we stand with him as he seeks another term as Mayor. Throughout his career of service, Mayor Rilling has always strived to make his hometown a city to be proud of. We believe he is the best person for the job and fully support his campaign for reelection.”

“Our firefighters work extremely hard and care a great deal about our community and its residents,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “I am so thankful that our Firefighters put their lives at risk daily to help keep us safe in moments of crisis. Norwalk continues to have some of the state’s best and most community-minded firefighters.”

