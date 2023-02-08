Norwalk flies Pan-African flag in honor of Black History Month

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk officials met Tuesday to hoist the Pan-African flag in Heritage Park, on West Avenue.

“This is a really important thing that for the first time, we’re flying the Pan African flag here in Norwalk, and celebrating Black History Month,” Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large). “And we have to remember that Black history is American history. We’re celebrating the accomplishments, the sacrifices, all of the commitment that Black Americans have made to American history … and the continuing success of our great country and nation.”

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer LaToya Fernandez suggested the flag raising, Mayor Harry Rilling said, commenting that he instantly agreed. “There always has to be a first.”

“I got emotional as the flag was raised. Because the first part of diversity is acknowledgement,” Fernandez said, thanking Rilling.

Fernandez became Norwalk’s first DEI Officer on Nov. 1. “Norwalk has a beautiful, vibrant Black community out here who has been nothing but welcoming to me,” she said.

Some communities are doing diversity, equity and inclusion work just to “check a box,” but not Norwalk, Fernandez said.

“A lot of people within the city will now see this (flag) and know the true meaning of what’s going on, but also know the true meaning of what Norwalk does for the residents,” State Rep. Kadeem Roberts (D-137) said.

“We’ve got to acknowledge that all of us have contributed to what we are calling America. And so this is just one way for the City to make that be known and acknowledge that we are a united front,” Council Majority Leader Darlene Young (D-District B) said.

The red in the flag represents “the blood that has been shed, and the commitment from Black Americans,” Burnett said. The black “represents the people” and the green “represents the prosperous land that we have developed, and will continue to develop for our great nation.”

A Pan-African flag has flown on the Heritage Park pole before, as Haitian American Collaborative members raised it Aug. 17, 2020.

That year was the 100th anniversary of the flag’s creation, the group said in a news release. “As an act of global solidarity, every August 17th it is known to be celebrated worldwide as Universal African Flag Day by flying the red, black, and green flag. The Pan-African flag was designed to represent people of the African Diaspora and to symbolize ‘black freedom’.”

“The red is for our blood. The black is for our skin, be proud of it. The green is for the land that I need you to remember you belong to. Fight for it, fight for you, fight for your children and fight for what belongs to you individually, because it’s OK to do so,” leader Diana Révolus said during that event.

Révolus, now a District B Council member, didn’t attend Tuesday’s flag raising. She didn’t reply to an evening email asking for a comment.

Dajuan Wiggins, a citizen, was there. He said he was proud of the moment because as a kid he faced challenges, but the city has “come far.”

“As a community, we got to love on one another,” Wiggins said. “We have to build relationships with the police, we have to build relationships with our government, and befriend someone that might not look like you. Believe it or not, we have so much in common.”

A City news release called the flag raising a “new tradition is in recognition of the African Diaspora and its struggles for Black liberation, equity and freedom.”

