Norwalk Garden Club offers introduction to orchids

Miniature orchids that you can grow in your home are the specialty of J & L Orchids of Easton, a nursery now approaching its 50th year of operation.  The public is invited to J & L’s presentation, “You CAN Grow Orchids!” at the Norwalk Garden Club’s meeting on Wednesday October 11 at 7 p.m. in St. Jerome’s Church, located at 23 Half Mile Road in Norwalk.  There’s no charge to attend.

Topics will include:

  • An introduction to orchids
  • The many different kinds of orchids that you can grow in your own home
  • How many you can grow with the help of a terrarium 
  • Why most orchids die
  • How to help your own orchids rebloom every year

J & L will have plants for sale, payable by cash or check.

