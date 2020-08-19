Norwalk gives green light to the ‘intersection of axe throwing, alcohol and children’

NORWALK, Conn. — “Believe me, when I first heard about axe throwing a few years ago, I had the same reaction, like ‘What? This is crazy,” Bill Diamond said to the Norwalk Zoning Commission last week.

Diamond is now set to run an axe throwing facility in in the former Lillian August space at 85 Water St., as Zoners went on to approve the application for his SoNo fun complex. The facility plans to incorporate golf simulators, a fencing school, an open-kitchen restaurant, axe throwing lanes, a brewery and a children’s craft and party center called “Sparklicious.”

“This is all about the intersection, I believe, of axe throwing, alcohol and children,” Commission Chairman Lou Schulman said, to begin the conversation.

“In actuality this is really, really safe and I would argue that axe throwing is actually safer than our bowling centers,” Diamond said.

In 2019, a Zoning permit and subsequent extension were issued to a previous applicant whose plans for a similar facility at the site fell through. This application was much the same, except that axe throwing and Sparklicious have been added.

Zoners decided it was a “minor change,” meaning the applicant, District SoNo LLC and SoNo Square Associates, can move forward without a public hearing.

The axe throwing lanes are separated from Sparklicious, Attorney Liz Suchy said.

“We have about 20 entertainment companies across a number of different states. So this is not our first venue or your rodeo, you know, so to speak, when it comes to this type of stuff,” Diamond said. “…There’s probably hundreds, if not over 1,000 venues around the country that are doing axe throwing. It’s one of the hot new categories in this sort of out of home entertainment space.”

There are lanes for axe throwing and barriers on five sides, even the roof, he said. There’s an axe marshal and “no one picks up the axe until the axe marshal says (they can). Everybody throws at the same time, everybody exits the lanes at the same time and again, all the lanes are separated. The big thing about this is, you know you’re there typically with a big group and everyone’s having a lot of fun.”

Schulman said that while he wasn’t willing to test his health by going to an ax throwing facility, he did research the rules and regulations.

“One of the venues … serves only beer and wine to people who are throwing axes and limits their intake to two drinks. Another limits the age at which people can throw axes to a minimum of 14 years. But other than that they were sort of all over the place in terms of what they permitted,” he said.

Commissioner Galen Wells said she’d gotten phone calls after NancyOnNorwalk’s story about the potential venue. “People said they had gone to axe throwing venues and they were very safe and they actually had a really good time,” she recalled, adding that an insurance company would require safety precautions for axe throwing.

It’s similar to a batting cage, Diamond said.

“There’s a high velocity baseball shooting at you as you hit it,” he said. “Now your friends and other kids and etc. may be standing outside the batting cage, but they’re not at any risk of getting hit by a baseball, right? Even unlike those, we have an axe marshal, no one’s throwing an axe unsupervised.”

The entire venue is about 29,000 square feet with multiple types of activities and the axe throwing is only 1,200 square feet, Suchy said. “There are three (axe throwing) venues in Connecticut that have liquor permits. And I did check, there have been no records of issues raised by local police departments or issues raised to the Department of Consumer Protection, liquor division, about these venues.”

“Probably almost every axe throwing venue in the country has a liquor license,” Diamond said, speculating that when go-karts became a thing, people probably argued, “What are you crazy? People are going to be racing around on high speed go karts around a track? I mean, people are probably going to crash and get injured.”

The vote to call it a minor change was unanimous.

“We recognize that this was an amusement center, we recognize that there was alcohol, it can be served there,” Commissioner Rod Johnson said. “It’s just a change of the mix of events.”