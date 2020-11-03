Quantcast

Norwalk goes to the polls

The line to vote at Marvin Elementary, before 9 a.m. (Contributed)

It’s Election Day! Many Norwalkers have already voted by absentee ballot.

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalkers are voting, waiting in line if necessary.

The count at 10 a.m. was 9,595 votes cast, Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said. This compares to 17,783 votes at 10 a.m. Nov. 8, 2016, the last Presidential election.

More than 16,000 Norwalkers have already voted via absentee ballot.

Election Day began at Marvin Elementary with a long line stretching to the parking lot.

The wait to cast a ballot was about 45 minutes initially and 65 minutes later on, a participant said. It was very orderly and everyone was wearing a mask.

The line to vote at Marvin Elementary, at 7:44 a.m. (Contributed)

