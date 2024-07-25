Norwalk Harbor: Open to all? Or ‘a dumping ground’ for barges? 

Barge and crane in Norwalk Harbor (Contributed photo)

NancyOnNorwalk recently received an inquiry from a reader about commercial barges parked in Norwalk Harbor. Among other things, the letter writer said this:

Our harbor has become the parking lot for barges that are working in other towns. Currently, and for the past eight weeks, a barge/crane and tugboat has been anchored in front of Shorefront Park, Marvin Beach and Gregory Point area…

Was told by Harbor Master that they were given a permit to anchor there while they are working on a private home project on Long Point in Darien…

There is no reason for Norwalk homeowners to be the dumping ground for equipment being used in another town. We already have congestion from the bridge project…

Many of us have complained to the Mayor and the HarborMaster with no success…

They claim it is due to needing a safe location when not being used. Stamford Harbor, behind the breakwater, is safer and closer…

Please help in getting attention to this.

NancyOnNorwalk asked Bruce Lovallo, State of Connecticut HarborMaster, and Alan Kibbe, Chair of the Norwalk Harbor Management Commission, what was up with the cranes. Here’s what we learned by email:

Kibbe said, “The Norwalk River and anchorages, including the East Basin, is a Federal Navigation Project under the auspices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and administered locally by the State of Connecticut Norwalk Harbor Master, appointed by the Governor of Connecticut. The Navigation Project extends from the channel entrance North of Sheffield Island to a point just South of Wall Street. As such, the Project operates on an “open to all” basis.”

He further emphasized that Norwalk is a commercial, as well as recreational harbor, adding, “The only reason we would turn away a vessel from taking a mooring in Norwalk would be due to lack of space or safety concerns such as depth of water, size, dangerous cargo, etc. That is really the Maritime “open-to-all” concept. We can’t turn away someone desiring a mooring if we have space available because we don’t like the style of the vessel.”

The two cranes are here for different projects, according to Lovallo. “One of them was authorized by DEEP for a dock project in the Shorefront Park area to address compliance issues. The other barge and crane, owned by Terry Marine, requested permission to station their equipment in the harbor temporarily for periods during the summer.”

The $200 commercial mooring permit was issued to Terry Marine by the HarborMaster and is valid through December 31, 2024.

“The barge and crane have also been stationed in Cove Marina, but there are times when it is necessary for it to be in the harbor,” wrote Lovallo. “It is unfortunate that the only area that it can be kept safely is with the other barges. It is the widest spot and the safest place on the harbor for this temporary work.”

Kibbe noted that “once the project in Darien is complete, the vessel should disappear to its next assignment.” He noted that the very large white mooring balls in the same vicinity are intended for barges involved in transporting pieces of the Walk Bridge project upstream. “This work/traffic on the River will extend for several years.”