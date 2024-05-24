Norwalk hazardous waste collection set for Aug. 31

Norwalk’s Hazardous Waste Collection Event is set for Saturday Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Ponus Ridge Middle School, located at 20 Hunters Lane. If you can’t make it that day, go to one of the others listed below. The events are free to Norwalk residents presenting a driver’s license, vehicle registration, or Norwalk disposal pass, and are for residential discards only. Business or commercial loads won’t be accepted.

· Darien: Saturday June 1 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Noroton Heights RR Station (South side parking lot) Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

· Stamford: Saturday July 13 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rippowam School, 381 High Ridge Road.

· New Canaan: Saturday Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at New Canaan Wastewater Treatment Plant 394 Main Street.

Wilton & Weston are no longer participating in the collection event

Guidelines for transporting your items:

· Leave materials in their original labeled containers.

· Tighten caps and lids.

· Pack the containers in sturdy upright boxes padded with newspaper.

· Sort and pack items separately (paint, pesticides, household cleaners, etc.)

· Do not mix chemicals.

· Drive directly to the drop-off site after you load up your vehicle.

If you have more than 40 pounds or 30 gallons of waste, or any questions, email [email protected] or call (203) 854-3200.

These items will be accepted:

Acceptable household hazardous waste items

*IMPORTANT NOTE: Norwalk residents can always bring these items to the Transfer Station and do not need to bring them to this event.