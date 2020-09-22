Norwalk health center recognized, a virtual concert and blood drives

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

For the second consecutive year, Norwalk Community Health Center (NCHC) is among 150 select health centers recognized nationally for “Gold Seal” clinical quality by the U.S. Department of Health and Social Services Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), out of a field of more than 12,000 sites, according to a press release. The Gold Seal recognizes successful screening, intervention and treatment of hypertension, diabetes, asthma, HIV, heart attack and stroke, plus the number of screenings for cervical cancer, weight, tobacco use/cessation, colorectal cancer, and depression.

“The HRSA Gold Seal is even more meaningful to us this year,” said NCHC CFO and interim CEO John Gettings III. “With COVID19 pandemic on everyone’s mind, recognition of the quality of care to expect from a gold level quality leader can ease concerns for patients about returning for onsite visits and for new patients looking for a quality primary care practice for themselves and their families.”

Founded in 1999, NCHC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit treating nearly 13,000 patients of all ages annually, regardless of ability to pay, at its 120 Connecticut Avenue facility and via its mobile medical unit. Free wellness programs are available. Additionally, NCHC hosts a farmer’s market open to the public 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every Wednesday until Thanksgiving. NCHC’s website is https://norwalkchc.org. Email is [email protected]

Wall Street Theater virtual concert planned

The Samples and Christian Rottner will appear in “Rowayton Unwind,” a virtual concert to be broadcast live from the Wall Street Theater on Saturday Oct.12 at 7:30 p.m. according to a press release from the Rowayton Civic Association. Additional bands are being booked, and comedian Eddie Brill will emcee. Updates will be posted on Instagram.

Event sponsors include ARC Sound Stage Lighting, All Seasons Marine Works, Eaton Partners, Fairfield County Bank, The Gatt Group, Ellie, Bobby, and Jack Griffin, Land of Sea, RAND, Rowayton Wine Shop, The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood, Upper Crust Bakery & Café, and William Raveis.

Blood donations are needed, here’s where and when to give

The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give now, to support hospitals’ resumption of backlogged surgeries and procedures that were temporarily paused due to the pandemic. This Tuesday and Wednesday, The Rotary Club of Wilton will host blood drives with Our Lady of Fatima, followed by a succession of Norwalk donating opportunities. Here’s the complete schedule thru December, as published here: