Norwalk Health Department celebrates Fodor Farm program

(Contributed)

(Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Health Department and UConn’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program staffs recently held their annual Harvest Ball for families who took part in this year’s “Growing Gardens, Growing Health” program at Fodor Farm. The families got certificates recognizing their cultivation and harvesting of fruits and vegetables on assigned plots under the tutelage of master gardeners and Health Department personnel. The gardening had been augmented by cooking lessons, kids’ games, and an instructional tour of Grade A ShopRite focused on smart shopping and reading nutrition labels.

With funds granted by the State Public Health Department, the program’s enablers included Fodor Farm owners Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department and Grade A ShopRite.

A news release from the health department said, “The more hands-on children are with gardening and preparing healthy foods, the more likely they are to eat these foods.”