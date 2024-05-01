Norwalk Health Department conducts community assessment around childhood vaccinations

The Norwalk Board of Health

The Norwalk Health Department is conducting a “rapid community assessment” of childhood vaccinations. The goal of the three-week program is to “gauge if there are obstacles in getting children vaccinated so then we can build programs to address those barriers,” according to Megan Faugno, special projects manager for the health department.

“Thus far it’s been very interesting some of the barriers people are seeing or their perspectives around childhood vaccinations,” she said at Tuesday’s Board of Health meeting.

A rapid community assessment, or RCA, is a process that aims to quickly gather community insights regarding a public health issue that the health department can then use to create programming and other solutions to address it. Faugno said this RCA was part of an “immunization and vaccines for children” supplement grant the department received from the CDC. The Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center is helping to collect and analyze the data.

“Based on this grant and based on what we felt the needs of the community were, we decided to focus on childhood immunization,” she said. This includes vaccinations that children “need to attend school, such as polio, chicken pox, measles, and more.”

In 2023, the state health department reported that 83% of children in the Norwalk/Westport/Weston/New Canaan/Wilton area received all recommended vaccines by their second birthday. The department said that’s one of the highest vaccination rates in the state.

A look at how a rapid community assessment is done. (Courtesy of the Norwalk Health Department)

There are five steps to an RCA, which is usually done over a few weeks. The department is now on step three.

So far, the department has received more than 70 responses to an online survey designed to provide feedback. Also part of the effort: listening sessions and interviews at preschools, doctor’s offices, the library, and childcare providers.

“An RCA can really be for any public health issue we’re interested in finding more insight about,” Faugno said. “This is one of the first ones we’ve done. It’s almost like a pilot for us and it’s been a really great pilot for us.”

The survey will be open until May 4. After the department collects all the responses, it will provide a report to the Board of Health and the public about action programs and steps it will be implementing to address issues around childhood vaccinations and how the department will work to improve access to them.