Norwalk Health Department offers flu shots

Flu vaccinations will be given by appointment at the Norwalk Health Department, located at 137 East Ave., from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 2, Thursday Nov. 9, Thursday Nov. 16, and Thursday Nov. 30. Schedule your appointment at Flu Shots | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov), or by calling (203) 854-7985.
There’s a standard vaccine for anyone age 3 or older, and a separate type for age 65 up. For children aged 6 months to 3 years, schedule the appointment at (203) 854-7776.
Bring your insurance card(s) when you go for your shot. According to a news release, the vaccinations are free with most insurances; otherwise, the standard shot costs $45 and the 65 up costs $75—but “no one will be turned away because they are unable to pay.”
The Health Department offered some advice:
- Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.
- Wash your hands with warm water and soap.
- Cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough.
- Stay home if you’re feeling sick.
