Norwalk Health Department offers flu shots

Mayor Harry Rilling speaks at a flu shot press conference. (Contributed)

Norwalk Health Department Public Health Nurse Kory Tobias R.N., B.S.N., vaccinates Connecticut Health Department Commissioner Manisha Juthani M.D. (Contributed)

Flu vaccinations will be given by appointment at the Norwalk Health Department, located at 137 East Ave., from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 2, Thursday Nov. 9, Thursday Nov. 16, and Thursday Nov. 30. Schedule your appointment at Flu Shots | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov), or by calling (203) 854-7985.

There’s a standard vaccine for anyone age 3 or older, and a separate type for age 65 up. For children aged 6 months to 3 years, schedule the appointment at (203) 854-7776.

Bring your insurance card(s) when you go for your shot. According to a news release, the vaccinations are free with most insurances; otherwise, the standard shot costs $45 and the 65 up costs $75—but “no one will be turned away because they are unable to pay.”

The Health Department offered some advice: