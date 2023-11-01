Norwalk Health Department promotes lead poisoning prevention

It’s National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Noting that lead poisoning is 100% preventable, a news release from the Norwalk Health Department states the “need for action to protect our children’s health and learn the health effects of lead exposure.” The Department advises parents to ensure children’s avoidance of lead contained in paint, lead dust, and other sources, and “make sure your home is safe from lead.”

Lead may be found in toys, jewelry, water pipes or soil, or might be brought home by a parent after exposure at their job. The Connecticut Health Department said that in 2020, 17 of every 1,000 Connecticut children were found to have elevated blood lead levels, which can lead to behavior and learning problems, slowed growth, hearing problems, and aggressive behavior.

All Connecticut healthcare providers are required to annually test universal blood lead in children younger than 3 years old. Norwalk Health Department is responsible for lead inspections in kids under age 6 and says that if it “receives notification of a child with an elevated blood lead level (3.5 mcg/dL or more), staff will send the parents/guardians an informational packet along with a letter explaining retesting requirements. If a child has a blood lead level of 10 mcg/dL or higher, a NHD staff member will inspect the home to identify where the child is being exposed to lead. Inspectors then work with the family and/or the property owner to try to fix or remove the source of lead. In 2024, the NHD will expand these services and conduct an inspection when a child’s blood lead level is 5 mcg/dL or higher.”

Get more info at https://www.norwalkct.gov/754/Lead-Poisoning-Prevention, or by calling the Department at (203) 854-7776.