Quantcast
,

Norwalk High annual spring musical kicks off tomorrow at 7 p.m.

By


Norwalk High School’s production of the rousing 2006 hit musical The Drowsy Chaperone, directed by Charles McAfee, will offer welcome relief from ordinary run-of-the-mill high school musical fare.

Although not widely remembered today, the comedy/fantasy ran for 674 Broadway performances, winning five Tony awards (including Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical) out of its thirteen nominations. It was subsequently staged to positive reviews in London, Toronto, and Melbourne.

Norwalk High’s revisiting of it promises to be a gloriously entertaining labor of love. Performances are Friday April 26 at 7 p.m., Saturday April 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Friday May 3 at 7 p.m., and Saturday May 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Get tickets at The Drowsy Chaperone at Norwalk High School.

Recommended

Starts today! Norwalk Conservatory production of “Cabaret”
Starts today! Norwalk Conservatory production of “Cabaret”
Norwalk High School Celebrity Dinner honors Calvin Murphy and championship basketball team
Norwalk High School Celebrity Dinner honors Calvin Murphy and championship basketball team
Exploring summer adventures: A guide to Norwalk and surrounding towns’ 2024 camps
Exploring summer adventures: A guide to Norwalk and surrounding towns’ 2024 camps

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Historic Hyatt house, illegally razed, replaced by $1.4 million home

Norwalk officials explain steps to residential parking passes 

Century-old time capsule found at former YMCA; contents donated to Norwalk museum

 Plans for new hotel spark debate over historic preservation—or stifling competition 

Paying the Bills: Examining How Norwalk Can Pay for its Capital Projects

Recent Comments