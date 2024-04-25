Norwalk High annual spring musical kicks off tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Norwalk High School’s production of the rousing 2006 hit musical The Drowsy Chaperone, directed by Charles McAfee, will offer welcome relief from ordinary run-of-the-mill high school musical fare.

Although not widely remembered today, the comedy/fantasy ran for 674 Broadway performances, winning five Tony awards (including Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical) out of its thirteen nominations. It was subsequently staged to positive reviews in London, Toronto, and Melbourne.

Norwalk High’s revisiting of it promises to be a gloriously entertaining labor of love. Performances are Friday April 26 at 7 p.m., Saturday April 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Friday May 3 at 7 p.m., and Saturday May 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Get tickets at The Drowsy Chaperone at Norwalk High School.