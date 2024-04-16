Norwalk High School Celebrity Dinner honors Calvin Murphy and championship basketball team

NHS 1966 yearbook photo of Calvin Murphy and teammates. (Courtesy of Chris Laughton.)

You can help support Norwalk High School athletics while honoring legendary NBA superstar Calvin Murphy and his teammates from the 1966 Connecticut State Championship NHS boys basketball team at the upcoming Norwalk High School Celebrity Dinner. It’s planned for 6 p.m. on Saturday May 4 at American Legion Hall, 60 County Street, Norwalk.

You’ll be waited on by NHS student athletes. Representatives from every team will serve cuisine prepared by Dave & Charlie’s Hometown Deli, and there will be a cash bar.

A news release said “We are trying to raise money for the NHS athletic department so that we can provide our student-athletes with the resources they need in order to stay competitive.”

Tickets cost $40 per person, and must be bought in advance. Get them online at Norwalk Bears – Ticket Spicket (hometownticketing.com)

Email questions to Chris Laughton at [email protected].