Norwalk Historic Society opens exhibit

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk announcement for you:

“Norwalk’s Changing Communities from 13,000 BC to 1835” is a new family friendly interactive exhibition opening Sunday Nov. 7 1-4 p.m. at Mill Hill Park Town House, 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk, according to a news release from sponsor Norwalk Historical Society. Attendees can engage in activities and games while learning about Norwalk’s original inhabitants, European settlers’ subsequent arrival, the area’s development during the 17th and 18th centuries, and the dawn of the industrial age.

Admission is free, with timed entry every 30 minutes. Tickets are at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/norwalks-changing-communities-exhibition-grand-opening-tickets-194423264217?aff=eand.

Partial funding is provided by Connecticut Humanities and the City of Norwalk Historical Commission.

The exhibit will be up for years, though a schedule is not set.

“This exhibition complements the teaching we do with the Little Red Schoolhouse program for in-person visits with the students,” Norwalk Historic Society Executive Director Diane Jellerette said. “We have been doing the Little Red Schoolhouse program virtually since the pandemic started last year. Concentrating on the Little Red Schoolhouse and the Governor Fitch Law Office.”