Norwalk Historical Commission opposes the O&G proposal: “There is no reason to approve reopening an industrial site.”

In a heated meeting on Monday, the Norwalk Historical Commission took a firm stance against O&G Industries’ proposed plan to expand its use of barges on the Norwalk River and trucks on city streets to haul construction supplies.

O&G is seeking approval to expand the use of its property along the river to store and transfer aggregate materials, including stone and sand, to the company’s site off Smith Street. The materials would be brought primarily by barges, then distributed to construction sites in Norwalk, Fairfield County, and the state by trucks. The proposal has prompted a public outcry from area residents, as well as from boaters and rowers.

Board members and residents at Monday’s meeting cited pollution, vehicular chaos, and threats to the safety of pedestrians visiting the park, near the Smith Street Jailhouse and the historic district that includes the East Avenue Green. The community’s outpouring and members’ objections culminated in a unanimous motion to recommend the Planning and Zoning Commission reject the project.

“My board doesn’t know I’m going to say this … I don’t feel O&G should be doing what they’re doing,” said Diane Jellerette, executive director of the Norwalk Historical Society for the last 10 years. “We are no longer an industrial city, and I can’t imagine having two barges on the river.”

The primary focus of the meeting was to deliberate on the implications of the 7-55 Smith Street proposal and how it could affect city-owned historic properties and the surrounding area. The commission discussed traffic, noise, pedestrian safety, and water pollution. Environmental concerns were a particularly hot topic, with board members and residents worried about potential air pollution from dust particles.

Eric Chandler, a board member, expressed doubts about the project’s feasibility, saying, “Developers like O&G promise everything will be peachy keen, but that’s impossible with so many trucks moving in and out.”

Traffic and safety issues were at the forefront of the discussion. Barry Belardinelli, another board member, said, “Those roads can’t handle the capacity of those trucks daily, at any point of the day. If there’s an issue on I-95, people dump onto East Avenue, worsening traffic.”

Preserving Mill Hill’s historical integrity was another concern. School groups and community members often visit the site, which is a significant green space. Elizabeth Golden, also a board member, stressed the importance of maintaining its character. At the same time, Todd Bryant, president of Norwalk Preservation Trust and a director of Connecticut Preservation Action, reported a few weeks ago that there was a major accident between a dump truck and a four-door sedan on Park Street that occurred as the truck was making a turn from East Avenue onto East Wall Street, underscoring the risks.“There is no reason to approve reopening an industrial site,” he said.

All members in attendance at the special meeting unanimously voted against the O&G project, in keeping with their commitment to protecting Norwalk’s historic properties. The position will be formally communicated to the Common Council and the P&Z, which meets Wednesday to hear from members of the public who were timed out of last week’s public hearing.

The commission also discussed upcoming events, including a special event at Mill Hill overlooking Norwalk Harbor this Friday at 6 p.m. that will provide what Jellerette described as an opportunity to contemplate potential changes from the O&G proposal.

