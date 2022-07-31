Norwalk Historical Society; Humanists & Freethinkers; Nuvance

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Mill Hill tours

tours Secular response to white supremacy

response to white supremacy Norwalk Hospital wins Gold Stroke Award

Mill Hill

Mill Hill Historic Park Guided Tours are planned for Sunday Aug. 7 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. according to a news release from Norwalk Historical Society. Led by the society’s Programs and Educational Coordinator Samantha Kulish-Fargione, the 30-minute tours will visit:

The 1835 town meeting house,

The c1740 Governor Fitch law office,

The c1826 downtown district schoolhouse,

The Mill Hill burying ground,

The colonial herb garden.

After the tour, attendees can peruse the exhibits within the buildings.

Get tickets at www.NorwalkHistoricalSociety.org. They’re free for up to five children plus one accompanying adult (all must be Connecticut residents); to qualify, select “CT Summer at the Museum.” General admission otherwise is $10 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors 65+.

The park is located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk. There is limited onsite parking, and additional parking at the Family Center/HSC building on the corner of East Wall and Park Streets. Follow the blue parking signs.

Humanists and Freethinkers

Secular response to white supremacy will be explored by Black Nonbelievers Inc. Founder/President Mandisa L. Thomas in her fourth annual address to Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC) at 7 p.m. Monday Aug. 8.

Thomas will speak on the expanded definition of “white supremacy.” An HFFC news release says that what was once a term denoting individual bigotry now references “a political and socio-economic system where white people enjoy structural advantages and rights that other racial and ethnic groups do not.”

The public is invited to attend at no charge via Zoom or onsite in Wilton. Check-in will be at 6:30. Register for either attendance method at www.bit.ly/hffcBN2.

HFFC’s site is at hffcct.org.

Norwalk Hospital recognition

Norwalk Hospital got a Gold Stroke Award from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association and earned Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from the Joint Commission.

A mechanical thrombectomy expands the stroke treatment window from four and a half hours with medication to 24 hours. A news release from Norwalk Hospital’s parent company Nuvance Health says “These recognitions demonstrate Norwalk Hospital’s continuous commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized research-based guidelines.”

Also this year, Norwalk Hospital placed in Healthgrades’ “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care” survey, and achieved its Neurosciences Excellence Award.

“Greater Norwalk communities can rely on Norwalk Hospital’s multispecialty team to rapidly diagnose and treat stroke and support patients during their recovery,” said Nuvance Neuroscience Institute Senior Vice President and System Chair Dr. Paul Wright. “We can provide critical stroke care and help patients have the best possible outcomes, thanks to advanced technology, and caring and highly trained emergency medicine, radiology, neurology, neurosurgery, nursing, critical care, pharmacy, rehabilitation and more specialists.”