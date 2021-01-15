Norwalk hit by successful assessment appeals, Finance Department unfazed

NORWALK, Conn. — Waypointe is getting a $1.2 million refund from the City of Norwalk after challenging the property’s assessment in court.

Common Council members technically approved the refund at their Thursday evening meeting. They were told a similar ruling regarding Manresa Island was “coming up,” but that’s already out – a judge authorized a $13 million reduction in that property’s assessment Monday.

Council members also approved a $25,719 refund to AGW Sono Partners LLC, stemming from property assessment appeals.

The $1.2 million claim from CP IV Waypointe BP I LLC was for 2016-18, Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli told the Council members. Ordinarily, claims from assessment appeals are minor and don’t require a Council vote, she said. But because the dollar amounts are high, the checks won’t go out without a Council vote, although they were approved by a Superior Court judge.

Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) asked what would happen if the Council voted no.

The Law Department would probably contact the Council and express the urgency in approving the claim, Biagiarelli said, answering in the absence of Tax Assessor William Ford, whose late arrival was attributed to technical problems.

“The city would have a problem if we did not follow what the judge said to do, which was agreed to the settlement,” Biagiarelli said. “But we’ve never had a situation where the committee didn’t approve the settlement. We’ve had cases where it’s been delayed on where we needed to go back and get some more information and bring it to the committee.”

Ford explained the $25,719 refund stemmed from the sale of commercial condos, one before the valuation and others afterwards. “It was 26 separate condominium units,” he said. “So the individual units, they didn’t look at the sale prices closely.”

AGW Sono Partners LLC bought numerous SoNo condominiums in December 2019, the City’s website shows. The seller was TR SoNo Partners LLC, an F.D. Rich entity. The addresses are on Washington Street and South Main Street.

The refund is for the 2018-19 bills, Biagiarelli’s document shows.

Ford said little about the Waypointe issue. Court documents show that in April 2017 CPIV Waypointe BP I LLC filed an appeal on the assessment of three properties. Another appeal was filed in April 2019.

In November, Judge Daniel Klau approved a stipulation agreed upon by the parties:

The 2013 revaluation assessment of 11 Merwin St. was dropped from $18.5 million to $14.9 million

assessment of 11 Merwin St. was dropped from $18.5 million to $14.9 million The 2013 revaluation assessment of 515 West Ave. was dropped from $66.9 million to $53.7 million

assessment of 515 West Ave. was dropped from $66.9 million to $53.7 million The 2013 revaluation assessment of 33 Orchard St. was dropped from $335,960 to $285,896.

And

The 2018 revaluation assessment of 11 Merwin St. was dropped from $19.7 million to $18 million

assessment of 11 Merwin St. was dropped from $19.7 million to $18 million The 2018 revaluation assessment of 515 West Ave. was dropped from $99.7 million to $91.3 million

assessment of 515 West Ave. was dropped from $99.7 million to $91.3 million The 2018 revaluation assessment of 33 Orchard St. was dropped from $507,577 to $465,040

CPIV Waypointe BP I LLC v Norwalk 20-1030 case II motion for summary judgment

CPIV Waypointe BP I LLC v Norwalk 20-1030

Responding to the $1.2 million refund, Common Council member Thomas Keegan (R-District D) asked, “Can we expect any this big in the future?”

“We have a number of significant properties under appeal,” Ford replied. He mentioned Merritt 7, described it as having a $150 million value and said, “even a slight percentage change in value will result in a significant reduction.”

In November, an appeal filed by Merrit River Partners LLC on the assessment for 20 Glover Ave. was settled:

The Oct. 1 2016 assessment dropped from $26.9 million to $24.5 million

assessment dropped from $26.9 million to $24.5 million The Oct. 1 2017 assessment dropped from $32.8 million $20.5 million

“We have a number of very large appeals that are coming forward,” Ford said to Keegan. “Manresa Island, the abandoned power plants is another one that’s going to be coming up. So a number of different ones are coming up. We are negotiating them and trying to get the best value for the city.”

Norwalk Power LLC filed its appeal of the Manresa assessment in April 2019. On Monday, Judge Arnold Aronson approved a stipulation agreed upon by the parties:

The Oct. 1, 2018 assessment was dropped from $38.6 million to $25 million

Manresa assessment change 21-0107

The stipulation states that the overpayment shall be applied as a credit to the tax bill due this month. The City’s website shows the bill as $499,194.08.

Ford, in an email to NancyOnNorwalk after the Council meeting, said he hadn’t relayed that development to the Council members because, “We were waiting for the courts approval. It is in process now.”

Finance puts it into perspective

Ford was hired in July 2019. Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz reminded the Council that Ford came in after both Tax Assessor Michael Stewart and Assistant Tax Assessor William O’Brien left at once, and said Ford was “in a tough position, because we have a tremendous backlog of legal cases, among all the other work that had to be done by the office.”

He’s worked to clean it up and “there are some (appeals) where, upon review, we feel very strongly that we are in the right, and we will go to court if we have to,” Dachowitz said. “And then there are those in the middle. But we’re working through all the backlogs.”

In most cases, the adjustment is made to the next bill, “so from a cash flow point of view, we don’t get that immediate hit,” Dachowitz said.

The 2018 revaluation resulted in an unusually high number of tax assessment appeals. In September 2019, Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan said 380 appeals have been filed with the Superior Court.

The budgets are formed with conservative tax collection rates and historically the actual collection comes in at a greater amount than planned for, Dachowitz said Thursday. He reminded the Council members that when COVID-19 hit, the not-quite-done budget was adjusted to lower the expected collection rate.

Norwalk Director of Management and Budgets Angela Fogel said, “We have a $3 million reserve built into the budget. It’s been $1.5 million, historically, but during the rebound, it was bumped up to $3 million in 2020. And it’s $3 million for 2021.”

Common Council member John Kydes (D-District C) asked if other successful appeals have drawn down from the $3 million.

“As I know, this is the largest. So they the others shouldn’t be material,” Fogel said.

Appeals are generally an issue within the first two years after a reval, so the changes should drop off, Dachowitz said.

Biagiarelli reported taking in $16 million between Jan. 1 and Jan. 12, raising the tax collection rate from the 59.83 it was on Dec. 31 to 64.3.

She warned Council members that refunds affect the collection rate, as the numbers she reports are a “net collection.”

“You’ll see that levy will change over time because of corrections like court stipulations and other ads or deducts,” Biagiarelli said. “And also our levy actually went up between December and January because we added in the motor vehicle supplemental billing, which was two-point-something million dollars, so that levy does change.”