Norwalk holds vigil for Buffalo shooting victims

NORWALK, Conn. — A mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend shows that gun reform is needed, multiple Norwalkers said Wednesday during a vigil held on the town green.

“If we truly meant what we said when we said Black Lives Matter, and we have a moral obligation to prevent one more life from being taken by gun violence,” said Jeremy Stein, Executive Director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story

A white 18-year-old fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket, after choosing the location because it was in a predominantly Black neighborhood, news reports say. Three people were wounded; of the 13 victims shot, 11 were Black.

The gunman had reportedly posted a hate-filled manifesto before attacking folks in Tops supermarket, saying that white Americans are at risk of being replaced by people of color. “Replacement theory” has been referenced by other gunmen during a string of mass shootings and other violence in recent years.

About 60 people attended Wednesday’s vigil, hosted by Mayor Harry Rilling and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25).

White supremacists will “use any excuse to hate,” Rilling said.

“Think about the replacement theory: White women aren’t having enough babies, so pretty soon, the white race will be played replaced,” he said. “I can’t understand the mindset of somebody who acts like that or has that thought. But we need to do everything possible within our power. And I know if we had given more time this green would be filled with thousands of people from around Norwalk, because Norwalk is a great city.”

“How many times more will it take before we finally root out and reject white supremacy in all of its forms? Right now, this theory driving these hateful, hateful murders is ripping at the very fabric of our nation,” said Common Council member Dominique Johnson (D-At Large).

“If I was grocery shopping in Tops store, on that day in Buffalo, there was a very high probability that I because of the color of my skin, I would not be standing in front of you today,” Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large) said.

He said, “The tragic events in Buffalo have once again brought to the forefront that more must be done related to gun control and to stand up for ignorant and hateful speech and actions that feed intolerance.”

“This past year, gun homicides were the highest in 25 years, with 118 homicides in Connecticut,” Stein said. “Ten thousand hate crimes in the US involve guns. And we know that the crisis of gun violence disproportionately affects communities of color, mostly black males.”

He said, “We can’t address this type of gun violence without addressing the day-to-day gun violence that affects all of our communities, especially those cities like Hartford and Bridgeport and New Haven, and especially those communities that are mostly made up of black and brown people. That is the real hate crime that exists every day in the United States.”

“It is exhausting being Black these days. Watching the news, especially having a Black son, Black daughter. I’m terrified for my son,” said Tanya Rhodes-Small, Norwalk NAACP second vice president.

“We have to be activists, we have to stand up to oppression when we see it. We have to vote in every single election. I know you’ll get tired of me saying that. But more voters, fewer vigils,” said State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143).

Norwalk Association of School Administrators (NASA) President Lynne Moore said that the vigil would show Norwalk’s youth that “we’re not just ignoring what happened in Buffalo, and other cities.”

“It’s important that we stand up and we make a statement. We don’t believe in replacement theory that we believe every person in this community has the right to have a full life and a valued life,” she said.

“We’re diverse community,” Duff said. “We’re a great community, we’re a strong community, it’s important for us to send a message to others within Norwalk and outside of Norwalk that we take a stand on these kinds of issues… we say to Buffalo, we stand with you during this difficult time.”

Updated, 1 a.m. Friday: clarification. The Norwalk Democratic Committee advertised the event but it was hosted by Mayor Harry Rilling and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, according to DTC Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez.

