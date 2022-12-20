Norwalk hopes for better reval in 2023

Meek calls Grand List decreases ‘colossal screw up’ for Finance Department

NORWALK, Conn. — A $8.1 million drop in Norwalk’s 2021 Grand List, the result of citizen challenges to 2018’s revaluations, has helped inspire a new approach: As of next year, the city’s commercial and residential properties will no longer be evaluated by the same company.

While the drop will affect the tax base “a little bit,” the Grand List “is not going to stay down there forever,” Mayor Harry Rilling said, citing projects that are being built.

Nonetheless, he said, the city is hoping for “a more accurate assessment.”

New construction brought a $361.1 million increase to the Grand List calculation in March.

Bryan Meek (R-District D), the lone Republican on the Common Council and a frequent critic of the Rilling administration, characterized the situation as “a colossal screw-up” for the Finance Department. He cited Tax Assessor William Ford’s remote work situation – Ford is said to telecommute from Vermont – and noted that the Finance Department received a $1.4 million budget increase this year, the largest among city departments.

“Maybe the Assessor should get his but (sic) back in the office and maybe our CFO (Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz) shouldn’t be telecommuting 3 days a week,” Meek wrote in an email to NancyOnNorwalk. “Ms. Biagiarelli is the only one working full speed in this department.”

An efficiency study released in March characterized the staff-shorted Tax Assessor’s Office as “lacking in sufficient supervision and expertise.” Ford works remotely, it said.

Ford told NoN in March that he’d been “unable to immediately make the transition of home ownership to Connecticut” after signing on as Norwalk’s Tax Assessor on the eve of the pandemic. Much of his work involves court appearances and those have been done remotely.

Last week, Rilling said Ford is “back in the office a lot.”

“I can’t say he’s in the office every single day. But I can say he’s been in the office a lot more frequently. Because I for one was not pleased and I told Henry,” he said.

In April, Norwalk hired Paul Gorman as its new Assistant Tax Assessor, a role that had been vacant since February 2020.

The Common Council Finance Committee met remotely Dec. 8, three days after Biagiarelli highlighted the impact of property assessment appeals on the Grand List. Ford was present for the first time since September. Only three of seven Committee members attended, not including Meek. No questions were asked about the Grand List by Greg Burnett (D-At Large), Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) or Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large). Also absent were David Heuvelman (D-District A) and Diana Révolus (D-District B).

The hit to the 2021 Grand List was $6.8 million at the end of October, Biagiarelli’s records show. Her narrative offers no explanation about real estate values decreasing $1.3 million in a month.

Biagiarelli’s figures for November show:

Fiscal Year 2022-2023 (2021 Grand List)

Automobile-regular Change in levy: $377,448.00 decrease

Personal property Change in levy: $4,397,316.23 decrease

Real estate Change in levy: $3,338,689.70 decrease



The 2020 Grand List decreased $3,828,934.73 due to challenged property tax assessments, according to Biagiarell’s stats. Assessment appeals continue.

“The Tax Collector adjusts her numbers throughout the year based on court stipulations or settlements,” Dachowitz explained in an email. “If a stipulation or settlement reduces the amount of tax we are allowed to collect in the current year, the Collector reduces her targeted amounts, and then calculates what percentage of that legally allowed amount she collects in a year.”

A review of court records online offers some explanation, as more than 200 tax appeals were filed since 2018.

Ford has said he faced 435 assessment challenges when he took the job in 2020. The number was down to about 80 by September, and Ford said he expected all to be resolved before the next reval.

In November, SoNo Collection owner Norwalk Land Development LLC settled its assessment appeal with the City, online Court records show. On Oct. 1, 2021, the mall’s total market value was calculated at $430,897,829 and its assessment was $301,628,480. The settlement changed the total value to $385,000,00 and the assessment as $269,500,000. Any reduction in property taxes will be applied to the tax bill due Jan. 1.

The mall’s tax bill is complicated by its location in an Enterprise Zone, subject to tax breaks on a sliding scale over time.

Bloomingdale’s, one of the mall’s anchors, challenged its personal property assessment, reaching agreement in August to reduce it by about half, from $16,818,790 to $8,261,543.

Dachowitz addressed personal property assessments in an email to NoN:

(a) “Personal Property valuations used for tax purposes are based on a gross acquisition value minus depreciation. Since depreciation increases each year, valuations on existing personal property normally will decline each year.

(b) “During COVID, numerous businesses went out of business – the valuations of their personal property are deducted and reduce our prior year totals.

(c) “During COVID, businesses acquired less new personal property due to (i) the uncertainty of the economic environment, and (ii) problems with the supply chain and difficulty obtaining delivery of this equipment.”

“A $4 million hit on personal property at near constant mill rates is roughly $150,000,000 error in property assessment,” Meek said in his email to NoN. “What’s even more ridiculous is that it was $23 million in 21/22, then budgeted for $26 million. A 13% INCREASE….then actually dropped to $22 million, which is probably in line with normal depreciation and indicates a business environment not investing in itself….another story there. The mayor blows his horn about all the new businesses opening in Norwalk, when in reality these are mostly gig workers who need a side hustle to make ends meet. Again this is a bigger story. But these 400 new businesses don’t occupy much if any commercial real estate, which is way more vacant than it was before the pandemic.”

Coming reval

In September, the Council hired Vision Government Solutions for $900,000 to revalue Norwalk residential properties. Commercial properties will be revalued by Safeground Analytics Inc., at a cost of $160,000.

“We split up the RFP (requests for proposals) into three parts: the residential inspections, the residential evaluation and the commercial portion of the properties,” Ford said to the Finance Committee. “… That’s how I have done it in the past. And I’ve gotten better results from doing it that way.”

The RFP addressed “areas of concern” stemming from the last reval, including “improved communications, both with legislators, but more importantly with the taxpayers,” Dachowitz said.

He predicted residential values will increase. “We are committed to having a communications package, whether it’s leaflets and information sessions with PowerPoint presentations, so that the residents understand the process, understand how calculations are made and understand the underlying trends,” Dachowitz said. “Apparently, that was an area of weakness five years ago that we want to overcome and avoid.”

Residential prices have increased “because of the migration of people from New York, Boston and elsewhere to Norwalk,” and the bidding wars that have resulted, he said.

“On the commercial side, we’re doing better than other cities,” Dachowitz said. “…I think we are holding our own because although there’s a loss of some demand for commercial space. That is offset by companies who say, ‘I want to get a smaller space so that my employees who live in Norwalk and can work from home will have a place away from their personal residence where they can work for us.’”

Vision Government Solutions did the 2013 reval. John Valente of Safeground Analytics Inc. said he’s been “supporting all the commercial valuations” since Tyler Technologies, Inc. performed the problematic 2018 reval, helping Corporation Counsel defend cases and do pre-trial work.

“In addition, I was instrumental in working on the evaluation of the new mall. So Safeground has been around for a while here in Norwalk,” Valente said.

Meek called the 2018 reval “botched.”

Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms said his own home had been severely overvalued and he went through the assessment appeals process to get it reduced. He “wasn’t impressed” with Tyler.

Wilms was BET Chairman when Vision was hired for 2013. “They’re good,” he said. “I’m pleased to hear that they’ve been hired to at least do the residential.”

Council member John Kydes (D-District C) cited “significantly lower” cost as the deciding factor in hiring Tyler Technologies in 2018.

Ford said the 2013 reval was “very conservative” due to the economic situations at the time. The 2018 reval was “a little more aggressive.”

Dachowitz said some assessment appeals are adjudicated in Norwalk’s favor.

Norwalk Power LLC challenged its $704,585 personal property assessment for the defunct Manresa power plant, Court records show. The case settled in January 2021 with no reduction.

“We try to learn our lessons, get the valuations as close to right as we can when we do the reval in 2023,” Dachowitz said. The RFP called for assessors to make detailed notations so the City can be prepared to defend its valuations.

“Again, there was a unique anomaly over the last 10 years, because of the recession of 2013,” Dachowitz said. “After the recession, where the values went down; 2018, maybe they were more aggressive. Maybe 2023, we’ll be back to a normal baseline. And Mr. Ford and his team of outside advisors are going to work very hard to get the values right and to communicate to everyone.”

By law, the coming reval will be a physical inspection of all the properties, as required every 10 years, Dachowitz said.

“The 2018 revaluation was not a full inspection,” Ford said. “I don’t know what was actually done. So you’re talking about using street level photography and aerial images to make determinations as to whether or not the properties met the information that the City had on its systems. That has been done. That is not what we’re doing this time around. This is a boots-on-the-ground situation, because it’s our 10-year cycle.”

‘Normal course of business’

Meek said the revenue decreases “can’t be looked at casually.” They should be considered in the context of “$7 million in ARPA {American Rescue Plan Act} funds we won’t have” in 2023-24, “4 million in PILOT {Payments in Lieu of Taxes} relief” and federal COVID-19 grants to the schools, referred to as ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund), drying up.

“We’re $40 million in the hole and the first budget meeting hasn’t happened and the revaluations are on tap,” Meek said in an email to NancyOnNorwalk.

On Friday, in a comment to NoN, Meek increased that shortfall to $50 million.

Dachowitz responded in a comment. The $8.1 million hit to the tax levy reported in Biagiarelli’s November spreadsheet is “part of the normal course of business we anticipated as we planned our budget and worked through these cases,” he said.

The City planned in May 2021 to use ARPA funds to close the FY22 budget gap and lighten the burden for Norwalk taxpayers, Dachowitz said. “Due to good management, the City did not need to use those funds in the budget – we earned a surplus without the use of these funds. These funds have been returned to our ARPA accounts and will be redirected to other City purposes.”

The PILOT comment is also wrong, Dachowitz said.

In this year’s State budget, the PILOT formula was changed and Norwalk’s revenues increased $4 million, he said. As this occurred after Norwalk approved its budget, it’s a “positive variance” as more revenue is coming in than planned.

In a Monday email to Dachowitz, Meek said he “wasn’t aiming for an adversarial position” with the CFO. He told Dachowitz he is “dead wrong on the personal property tax. That was a major screwup. Come clean.”

Norwalk Public Schools leadership said last week that preliminary figures show a $32 million increase is needed in the district’s budget. The Board of Education is expected to vote on this today, Dec. 20.

Meek told Dachowitz that “after a $32 million opening round on the budget, if you think turning it on me helps your cause go for it.” He said, “My assertions are a worst case scenario and I stand corrected on Pilot (sic) funding which isn’t very transparent in our process even if it is positive.”

Reminder: NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters. For more information, go here.