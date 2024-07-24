Norwalk hopes third time’s the charm for Wall Street Place development

Wall Street Place Phase I, at left, pictured in 2021. Some residents call the structure the “Tyvek Temple” due to the wrapping on the property.

There’s a new chapter in the Wall Street Place development saga that dates back over a decade, as the Common Council voted Tuesday on the third amendment to the agreements governing the development.

The council voted 13-1 on the new amendment to the two documents that govern the project: a land disposition and development agreement (LDA) and the loan recognition agreement (LRA). Todd McClutchy, the developer of the project with JHM Group, said they are “very, very much at the finish line to get the construction financing in place for this development.”

Mayor Harry Rilling said last week that construction on the project is “set to resume within two to three weeks.”

“We expect to be able to close within the next week or two,” McClutchy told the council. “We are looking to pull a permit and would like to be on-site as soon as possible. As soon as we have a permit in hand, we will be on-site.”

He said residents might start to see activity on the site as they “are currently in the process of cleaning up the site at the 17 Isaacs as well as 61 [Wall Street].”

“It’s something that’s been a long time in the making, and we’re very excited to be working on this project,” he said.

The provisions in the amended agreements, according to a memo from Darin Callahan, an assistant corporation counsel with the city, include:

Requiring the developer to complete the construction of the Phase 1 Wall Street Place improvements within 36 months

Allowing the developer to “buy out” of the obligation to construct 100 public parking spaces for a payment of $22,000 per parking space

Permitting the developer to build three additional residential units at the 61 Wall Street site

Adding Bank of America as a lender for helping finance the project.

“I think it’s going to be a project that, once it’s all said and done, it’s going to revitalize the Wall Street area,” Rilling said. “We’re investing $27 million in Wall Street [improvements]. Wall Street is on the rise. It has been challenged since 1955 when the flood hit the Wall Street area. And I’m proud, and I think this council is proud that we are the ones making this move forward, making Wall Street what it could be.”

But some community members raised questions about the item being added to the council agenda on Monday—the day before the meeting—and voiced concerns over the content of it.

“Once again this ‘deal’ has been negotiated behind closed doors,” resident Lisa Brinton, who ran for mayor twice unsuccessfully and debated Rilling on this project in 2019, wrote in a statement to the council. “The public has had zero visibility. Once again, Norwalk residents and taxpayers and every neighbor and business in the Wall Street neighborhood are expected to make further concessions to the LDA that benefits the developer and banks at our expense, after over a decade of stalled activity. It’s embarrassing and infuriating at the same time.”

The Backstory

Dating back all the way to 2007, the city entered into an agreement to redevelop the properties at 61 Wall Street and 17 Isaacs Street. Over the past decade and a half, the project has been mired in issues, including bankruptcies, lawsuits, and multiple revised plans.

Construction started in 2016, and the half-finished project sits on the site still today. McClutchy said they are planning to reuse as much of the existing structure as possible, but noted “there are some areas that do need to be demolished and rebuilt.”

The most recent version of the approved plans called for completing construction of the existing six-story frame structure at 61 Wall Street as a mixed-use building, with 102 workforce residential units, just over 10,000 square feet of retail space, and approximately 40 parking spaces. On the former Garden Cinemas site, JHM plans to construct a new building with two residential stories, consisting of 50 units above two parking garage levels offering about 152 parking spaces.

The updated amendment calls for 105 residential units at the 61 Wall Street site, all considered affordable, for a range of incomes between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income.

As for parking, as part of the initial agreement the developer was required to provide at least 100 public parking spaces. . Under the updated agreement, the developer can provide fewer spaces if they agree to pay $22,000 for each space that doesn’t get built.

According to the agreement, that money will be “used solely for public parking in the Wall Street Development area as determined by the Common Council.”

While the amendment allows the developer 36 months to complete construction, both McClutchy and Norwalk Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola said they believe the first building will be done in 16-18 months.

Filling a need

One of the biggest reasons council members voted in favor of the project was because they said it helped fill a need for affordable housing in the city.

Council member Jalin Sead, who represents District A, said he was excited to see these units come to Norwalk, and in particular, to his district.

“People can’t afford to live here—people who need affordable housing are people who are just everyday Norwalkers who were born and raised here and they want to live here. They’re people who want their kids to stay and live in Norwalk,” he said.

Others said that this project would be a part of the “year of Wall Street,” which includes more than $25 million in infrastructure and roadway investments in the area.

“As one of the representatives from District A, my district has waited a very long time to have this project move forward,” council member Nicol Ayers said. “This area, Wall Street, Isaacs Street, even onto Leonard Street, has been greatly affected by the lack of having anything done to these two plots of land, and so it is very encouraging. It is a happy time for that neighborhood. I think about the businesses on Isaac and Wall Street, who just wanted something to happen.”

Frustrations and concerns

But council member Heather Dunn, the lone no vote, raised concerns about how long this project has already taken, and the fact that the project will receive tax abatements once it is complete.

“I’ve come to meetings for the last 10 years, and there’s nothing at this point to say that this is different,” Dunn said. “I just feel like it’s Groundhog Day.”

While Dunn noted that she believed something needed to happen at the site, the city also should “address the amount of money that the taxpayers have invested in this, both at the state level and locally.”

Coppola said taxes are being paid to the city for the existing property, and that the abatements are phase-ins. Taxes will be phased in on the residential portions for 15 years, and for seven years for the “other” parts of the property, such as the commercial space, Callahan added.

“The property is being taxed—it’s on the new construction, which is typical for when you have an enterprise zone benefit or any sort of an abatement agreement that I’ve ever seen over the last 20 years of practice,” Coppola said. “We’re getting the taxes on the property as it stands today. And the additional taxes are with regard to the new construction commencing as of the date that the new construction is completed.”

Dunn also emphasized that she knows the city needs affordable housing, which is why this project was approved almost 20 years ago.

“My issue is that we keep throwing more and more money at this project, and we still have people that don’t have the housing,” she said. “We need that housing. We needed it 20 years ago, we needed it 10 years ago, five years ago, we need it now and not three years from now. So my issue is that it’s built in as this three years [to construct it], and even then, what’s the guarantee? I don’t want to have this meeting three years from now.”

Coppola also said Dunn’s concerns are some that have been raised by Rilling and staff members.

“We’ve been having monthly or bi-monthly calls with the developer and the bank and the same concerns that you’ve raised have been raised by the mayor, and he’s made it abundantly clear to me, Attorney Callahan, and others involved that there’s no patience for having this project prolong any longer, and we have to do whatever it takes to get it done,” Coppola said.

Other council members also said that any more delays are “not acceptable.”

“I think that, speaking for myself, I hope my colleagues agree with me that inaction is no longer acceptable, and we hope and encourage that there be construction and action from here on out, because the delay is just not acceptable,” council member Josh Goldstein said, adding that he hopes this project will help the city “really put a dent in the need for affordable housing.”