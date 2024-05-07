Norwalk hopes to get federal funds to cover all costs related to I-95 crash

Tanker truck with 8500 gallons of fuel crashed into Fairfield Ave overpass. (Norwalk Fire Department)

From overtime expenses to the foam used to put out the fire on I-95, Norwalk officials said Monday that they’re hopeful the city will get reimbursed for its expenses.

On Monday evening, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that Federal Highway Administration was allocating $3 million in “quick release” emergency relief funds to help “offset costs to reconstruct the Fairfield Avenue bridge over Interstate 95 (I-95),” which was damaged in the crash.

“I-95 is a critical highway—for both the people of Connecticut and our nation’s transportation network—and the Biden-Harris Administration focused immediately on helping Governor Lamont quickly restore travel,” said Buttigieg in a statement. “These emergency funds helped Connecticut DOT safely repair and reopen the road in less than 80 hours and can now help with costs associated with rebuilding the bridge.”

This program, which comes through the Federal Highway Administration, provides initial funding for “highways and bridges damaged by natural disasters or catastrophic events.”

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation, additional funds to help repair the damage to the road and bridge will be “supported by the Emergency Relief program through subsequent nationwide funding allocations.”

Governor Ned Lamont thanked the federal government for its “quick support and partnership.”

Mayor Harry Rilling said at the Board of Estimate and Taxation meeting Monday night that he was grateful for everyone’s response on that day and the release of emergency funds was a good sign for the city in terms of reimbursement.

“Having sent $3 million in quick release costs, I think we can feel pretty confident that there’s going to be more money coming from the federal government to help cover the costs and defray the cost that includes overtime for police, overtime for fire, any other kinds of equipment usage—one is the foam that we have to replace,” he said. “So I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

Tom Ellis, the city’s director of management and budgets, said they preemptively kept separate expenses related to the fire.

“We set up accounts for anybody who had any expenses so that covers the police and fire, public works, transportation, mobility and parking,” he said. “So anything that comes along, whether it’s overtime or food that day, ordered in the middle of the night when they were working—we will be able to capture those costs very easily. We will likely get audited much like a FEMA event, so some lessons learned. We keep very good care and diligence on all those expenses.”